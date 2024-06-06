Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Why Wasn't Municipal Commissioner Suspended, Asks High Court

The Gujarat High Court has raised significant concerns regarding the handling of the Rajkot game zone fire incident, where 27 lives were tragically lost. In a recent development, the court questioned the State government’s decision to suspend only junior-level officers and not the city municipal commissioner in connection with the case. This inquiry was further intensified as the court demanded an explanation as to why Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was not invoked.

President of the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, Brijesh Trivedi, highlighted the court’s serious stance on the matter. “The court has taken the matter very seriously,” Trivedi stated, emphasizing the court’s query regarding the disparity in suspensions and the absence of a more stringent legal provision like Section 302 IPC.

An advocate at the Rajkot District Court also filed a plea, urging the inclusion of 13 more officers in the FIR related to the fire incident. This plea, now accepted by the court, has set a hearing date for June 20, underlining the judicial system’s active engagement in seeking accountability and justice.

Earlier actions by the Gujarat government saw the suspension of seven officials, including police inspectors and civic staff of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with the tragic incident.

The fire, which broke out in a gaming zone in Rajkot on May 25, claimed 27 lives, including children. The main accused, identified as Dhaval Thakkar, was apprehended by the Banaskantha Local Crime Branch and Rajkot Police. Thakkar, a resident of Abu Road, had fled the scene after the fire erupted.

In response to this incident, regulatory measures were promptly taken as all gaming zones in Vadodara underwent inspections and temporary closures. The court’s ongoing scrutiny and the demand for accountability from various quarters underscore the gravity of this tragedy and the imperative for a thorough investigation and legal action.

