Ram Narain Agarwal, Pioneer Of India’s Agni Missile Program, Passes Away At 84

Ram Narain Agarwal, widely revered as the ‘father of Agni missiles’ in India, has passed away in Hyderabad at the age of 84. His death marks the end of an era for India’s missile development program, which he played a pivotal role in shaping.

Agarwal, a Padma Bhushan awardee, succumbed on Thursday to ailments associated with old age, according to sources from the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), as reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI). His contributions to India’s missile technology have left an indelible mark on the nation’s defense capabilities.

RN Agarwal’s Career

During his illustrious career, RN Agarwal served as the Director of the Agni program and also held the position of Director at the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) in Hyderabad. His leadership and vision were instrumental in the development of the Agni series of missiles, which have become a cornerstone of India’s strategic defense arsenal.

The roots of his monumental work can be traced back to the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), which was initiated by the late former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who is often referred to as India’s ‘Missile Man.’ The Agni missile program was a crucial component of the IGMDP, and under Agarwal’s guidance, it achieved significant milestones that bolstered India’s defense preparedness.

In recognition of his monumental contributions, the Telangana government has announced that RN Agarwal’s funeral will be conducted with full police honors on August 17. This decision reflects the immense respect and admiration he garnered throughout his career.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar to ensure that the necessary orders are issued for conducting the funeral with the highest honors.