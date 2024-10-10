Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Ratan Tata Receives Midnight Tribute During Mumbai Garba Celebration

The recent news of Ratan Tata's passing blended sorrow with celebration as India observes the vibrant festival of Navratri.

Ratan Tata Receives Midnight Tribute During Mumbai Garba Celebration

The recent news of Ratan Tata’s passing has ignited a wave of heartfelt tributes across the nation, blending sorrow with celebration as India observes the vibrant festival of Navratri. In Mumbai, the joyous atmosphere of Garba and Dandiya nights transformed into a moment of reflection as attendees paused their dancing to honor the esteemed industrialist.

Garba Paused To Pay Tribute

Fenil Kothari, an attendee, shared a poignant moment on social media, stating, “The highlight of this Garba night was paying tribute to the esteemed Ratan Tata Sir on his passing, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We sincerely hope his soul finds peace, especially on such a sacred day.” His post included a moving video where revelers lit up their phone flashlights, creating a sea of light as singers performed songs in memory of Tata.

In another touching scene at the NESCO compound in Goregaon, hundreds gathered to observe a moment of silence, collectively remembering a man whose impact on India’s business landscape will never be forgotten.

“Sir, you will forever be remembered,” read a message that resonated with many during this emotional time.

