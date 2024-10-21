Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

RG Kar Case: Doctors Protest, Hunger Strike Continues Ahead of Meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee

Junior doctors in West Bengal are set to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday In a continued effort to address RG Kar case

RG Kar Case: Doctors Protest, Hunger Strike Continues Ahead of Meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee

In a continued effort to address the grievances surrounding the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, junior doctors in West Bengal are set to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. Despite this scheduled meeting, the protesting doctors have announced that their hunger strike will persist until the outcome of the discussions, emphasizing that their future course of action will hinge on the meeting’s results.

Demands and Conditions for Dialogue

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a public appeal on Saturday, urging the junior doctors to call off their fast-unto-death, stating that most of their demands have been met. However, the critical issue of removing Health Secretary N.S. Nigam remains unresolved. In a bid to facilitate dialogue, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant extended an invitation for a 45-minute discussion with Banerjee at the state secretariat, conditional upon the doctors withdrawing their hunger strike.

Despite this invitation, the junior doctors have remained steadfast in their decision to continue the hunger strike until the meeting takes place, highlighting their insistence on the removal of Nigam as a prerequisite for a resolution.

Health Concerns Among Protesting Doctors

Debasish Halder, a representative of the agitating doctors, expressed grave concerns regarding the health of those participating in the hunger strike. He noted that the doctors refusing to consume food will not attend the upcoming meeting. Halder emphasized that the junior doctors have previously participated in meetings called by the state government, often with little notice, without achieving satisfactory resolutions.

Mamata Banerjee’s Response and Previous Actions

During a phone call with the doctors on Saturday, Chief Minister Banerjee acknowledged the doctors’ right to protest but urged them to reconsider the hunger strike, citing its impact on healthcare services. “Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn’t affect healthcare services. I would request you all to withdraw your fast,” she stated.

Banerjee also addressed the demand for Nigam’s removal, arguing that such an action is impractical. She highlighted previous administrative changes, noting, “It is not possible to remove everyone in a department at once; we have already removed the DHS (Director of Health Services) and DME (Director of Medical Education). Please rise above politics and rejoin work.”

The Triggering Incident

The protests were ignited by the heinous incident on August 9, when a junior doctor was raped and murdered within the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This tragic event has led to widespread outrage within the medical community, prompting demands for improved safety measures and working conditions for healthcare professionals.

MUST READ | What Is The Mysterious ‘White Powder’ Allegedly Used In Delhi School Blast?

Filed under

CM Mamata Banerjee Doctors protest Hunger Strike rg kar case west bengal
Advertisement

Also Read

Eight Killed In Attack On Ganderbal Tunnel Construction Site

Eight Killed In Attack On Ganderbal Tunnel Construction Site

Crowd Violence Mars Mohammedan SC Vs Kerala Blasters Clash

Crowd Violence Mars Mohammedan SC Vs Kerala Blasters Clash

Odisha Prepares for Cyclone; Aims for ‘Zero Casualty’ Amidst Storm Threat

Odisha Prepares for Cyclone; Aims for ‘Zero Casualty’ Amidst Storm Threat

Shivraj Chouhan Oversees Implementation of PM Modi’s Key Schemes

Shivraj Chouhan Oversees Implementation of PM Modi’s Key Schemes

Gavi Reflects On Emotional Return In Barcelona’s 5-1 Victory

Gavi Reflects On Emotional Return In Barcelona’s 5-1 Victory

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New Death Threats

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox