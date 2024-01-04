EAM S Jaishankar meets Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel in Kathmandu

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar initiated his first visit of 2024 to Nepal with a series of diplomatic engagements. Jaishankar, accompanied by an Indian delegation, met Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and President Ram Chandra Paudel in Kathmandu on Thursday.

The visit commenced with a warm welcome at Tribhuvan International Airport by Nepal’s Foreign Secretary and other senior officials, as shared in a statement by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X. The EAM’s agenda includes co-chairing the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission with counterpart NP Saud during his two-day stay.

Upon arrival, Jaishankar engaged in a conversation with Nepal’s Foreign Minister NP Saud, paving the way for discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations and mutual cooperation. A dinner hosted by NP Saud in honor of Jaishankar and the Indian delegation is also planned, as reported in a statement by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed his enthusiasm for the visit, stating, “Namaste Kathmandu! Happy to be back in Nepal for my first visit of 2024. Looking forward to the engagements over the next two days.”

The India-Nepal Joint Commission, established in 1987, serves as a platform for both ministers to review the overall state of bilateral relations. Talks will encompass connectivity, economic partnership, trade and transit, power and water resources, culture, and education.

During the meeting, discussions will touch upon the agreements reached during Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s official visit to Delhi in 2022. Following the joint commission meeting, India and Nepal are expected to sign agreements related to long-term energy cooperation and India’s proposal to increase funds for small development projects under High-impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs).

Nepal, a priority partner of India under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, holds a unique and deep-rooted friendship characterized by an open border and strong people-to-people connections. The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 remains the cornerstone of the special ties between the two nations.

As diplomatic talks unfold during Jaishankar’s visit, the nations aim to strengthen their bonds and foster collaboration in various key areas.