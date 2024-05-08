Sachin Pilot Discusses Lok Sabha Elections and Party Loyalty

In an exclusive interview with the Editorial Director, NewsX, Ms Priya Sahgal, the President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Sachin Pilot, offered his stance on the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections for the year 2024 and his thoughts on the criticism that the Congress manifesto has been recieving from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress Committe President asserted that he believed that BJP has realised that they are on the back foot after the turnout and vote percentages in the first two round of the Lok Sabha Elections. He reiterated that the Congress manifesto lays down positive plan of action for the country by giving MSP a legal framework, providing opportunities to the young people and about making direct payments.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Further indulging into the conversation, Pilot took a dig at the former president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Arvinder Singh Lovely. “People join, rejoin, Now, Mr, Lovely from Delhi, he joined BJP, came back to Congress, went back to BJP, so how much credibility do such people have in the longer run is a matter of decision by the people of their constituency and time will tell,” Sachin Pilot brought to light the inconsistent behaviour of some of the party leaders who have been shifting from one party to another raised the question of their credibility and the ability to serve the people. This remark underscored Pilot’s concern over party leaders’ shifting allegiances and their ability to serve constituents effectively. He adds that nobody in the political landscape of the country is forced to leave and go out of a party or to stay back in a party.

“it is an independent decision, you have compulsions and a hundred otherreasons to do or not do but whatever you feel comfortable , that ecosystem, that ideology or the political path that you chose, is an independent decision,” Pilot reiterated that a political leader’s path in the, their ideology are all central to them and are their individual choices on the basis of the ecosystem that suits them. He believed that a political leader’s ideology reflects what the leader essentially stands for and its in shaping a political leader’s trajectory.

Moving on with the conversation with the NewsX editorial director, Ms Priya sahgal, Sachin Pilot reaffirmed that he is extremely glad that he is getting the opportunity to fight for what he believes in, underscoring the importance of a political leader’s ideologies and the importance of fighting for it. Expressing gratitude towards the Congress party, Pilot affirmed his commitment to contributing to its cause, stating” The party has given me a lot in the last twentty odd years and Now is the time that I should also give back,” the president stated that he wished to return the same favour. He added that he works as hard as he can whenever he is given any responsibility and thus is already paying back to the party for all that it has done for him.

Also read: Sam Pitroda Resigns Amidst Controversy Over Racist Remark

Pilot stressed the mutual relationship between a party and its members. He noted,”I try and deliver for the party, it can’t be that the party keeps giving positions while I’m unable to deliver on my responsibilities towards the party or only I keep working and the party doesn’t recognise my work.” He stated that being a part of a party is a two way street. He, then, mentioned the Congress Party is a hundred and forty years old and has seen several ups and downs. Drawing a distinction between the Congress Party’s longstanding history and the BJP’s more recent rise to power, he emphasized the cyclical nature of political fortunes, asserting, he said, “what goes up, must come down.” He maintained that the party has been in the government opposition for a very long time and there is a long standing experience that the Congress has as a party while the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power for the past ten years.

In his comprehensive discussion with NewsX’s Editorial Director, Sachin Pilot offered a nuanced perspective on the ongoing political scenario, emphasizing the importance of ideological consistency and dedication to party values. Pilot’s insights shed light on the complexities of Indian politics and the enduring significance of party loyalty and service to constituents. As the Lok Sabha Elections progress, Pilot’s words serve as a reminder of the dynamic nature of democracy and the diverse viewpoints that shape its course.

Also read: Uttarakhand Government Takes Action Against Their Employees Over Ignorance For Forest blaze

Show Full Article