Sanjeev Mukhiya- Alleged Mastermind Behind NEET Paper Leak

Following reports of a paper leak and other anomalies in the NEET medical entrance exam, students all around the country have been protesting. Every day brings new information concerning the document leak, but right now Sanjeev Mukhiya is the main target of attention as he is thought to be at the center of it all.

Authorities have identified Sanjeev Mukhiya, also known as Sanjeev Singh, of the Nalanda district in Bihar as the purported mastermind of the latest crisis engulfing the medical entrance exam.

Fraud Back Then

According to allegations, Sanjeev Mukhiya has been involved in exam fraud for two decades. Mukhiya, who was once worked as a technical assistant at the Nalanda College branch in Noorsarai, has been connected to several instances of paper leaks, including the notorious 2016 Bihar Public Service Commission hiring exam leak.

He and Ravi Atri are accused of operating a “Solver Gang” in which they provide exam proxies or leaked question papers. The scope and reach of the operation have been demonstrated by the inquiry, which has uncovered a network spanning numerous states and involving exams for both teacher and constable recruitment.

Family And Political Connections

Having received a ticket from the Lok Janshakti Party, Mukhiya’s wife Mamta Devi assumed the role of’mukhiya’ or leader of the Bhuthakhar panchayat. Due to his suspected involvement in another exam paper leak case involving Bihar’s teacher recruitment examinations, his son Shiv Kumar is facing legal issues.

Views of Mukhiya in his hamlet differ; some regard him as a rather normal person engaged in agricultural work, downplaying his supposed achievements outside of their immediate area.

NEET Leak

After an exceptionally high percentage of students passed the NEET-UG exam with a flawless score of 720, criticism broke out. The exam paper was leaked to a limited group of applicants one day prior to the exam, according to Bihar Police’s later investigations. This development was first linked to grace marks as a result of a flawed question and logistical problems.

Sanjeev Mukhiya is suspected by the authorities of organizing the distribution of NEET-UG question papers and answer sheets for the 2024 exam. According to reports, he obtained these private documents from an unidentified academic via mobile device. Law enforcement agencies are stepping up their search for him as they crack down harder on his suspected network in an effort to capture him.

