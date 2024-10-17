SC To Consider Hearing Plea For Restoration Of Statehood To J-K

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of India announced its decision to consider a plea seeking the time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The matter was brought before the bench, which included Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan. He represented the applicants in the case and urged the court for an urgent hearing, highlighting the significance of the issue at hand.

During the proceedings, Sankaranarayanan referenced a previous judgment from last year, which had noted that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir was not only necessary but should also adhere to a time-bound framework. The Chief Justice acknowledged the urgency of the plea, stating, “I will deal with it,” signaling the court’s willingness to address the matter promptly.

The new application was filed by two prominent individuals: Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academic with a vested interest in the socio-political dynamics of the region, and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, a socio-political activist deeply engaged in advocating for the rights and representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

This plea comes in the context of a significant ruling issued by the Supreme Court on December 11, 2023, in which the court unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. This article had previously conferred special status upon the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The court’s ruling in 2019 marked a pivotal moment in the region’s governance, leading to considerable political and social ramifications. Alongside upholding the revocation, the Supreme Court ordered that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir be conducted by September 2024, underscoring the need for democratic processes to be restored.

Moreover, in its earlier judgment, the court emphasized that the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir should occur “at the earliest,” reflecting a recognition of the unique challenges and aspirations of the region’s residents. The ongoing discussions and legal proceedings surrounding this issue highlight the complexities involved in balancing governance, legal frameworks, and the aspirations of the people in a region that has seen significant political upheaval.

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear this plea, it will be closely watched by many, as it not only addresses the immediate concerns of statehood restoration but also touches upon broader themes of democracy, representation, and the rights of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir.