Shakti Rani Sharma Meets BJP President J.P Nadda, Days After Induction Into The BJP

Shakti Rani Sharma is the wife of Jan Chetna Party chief and former Union Cabinet minister Venod Sharma. She was inducted at a BJP rally in Jind, attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state party president Mohan Lal Badoli.

Shakti Rani Sharma, Mayor of Ambala, met with BJP National President and Union Minister J.P Nadda in New Delhi today. Her son and Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma was also present at the meeting.

The Ambala mayor was complimented with a BJP sash. It is noteworthy that Shakti Rani Sharma officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] on Sunday.

Sharma is the wife of Jan Chetna Party chief and former Union Cabinet minister Venod Sharma. She was inducted at a BJP rally in Jind, attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state party president Mohan Lal Badoli. She is also the mother of Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma.

Kartikeya Sharma shared the news of his mother’s induction on his official X account, posting photos from the event. He expressed gratitude for the support, stating, “Today, my respected mother Mrs. Shakti Rani Sharma (Mayor Ambala) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On this occasion, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your immense support and love. Our family is always committed to continuously serving the people of the state while taking the development of Haryana to new heights.”

