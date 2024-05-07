'Shehzada Plans To Reverse The SC Verdict On Ram Mandir': PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Congress, Watch

In his fiery address at the public rally in Khargone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t mince words as he laid bare his concerns about the opposition’s tactics. “The intent of Congress is akin to a dangerous game,” he declared, “it’s a call for ‘vote jihad’ against me.” With a tone of urgency, he painted a vivid picture of the political landscape, warning against what he saw as a perilous path. “Congress is scaling new heights of affection for Pakistan after every ballot,” he exclaimed, his words ringing with conviction.

Congress Turnquotes Are Exposing The Grand Old Party

The intentions of Congress are as ominous as they come, and their actions speak volumes about the danger they pose. To truly grasp the gravity of the situation, one must lend an ear to those who’ve spent 20 to 25 years within the folds of Congress – the workers, the leaders.

Now, these very individuals are abandoning Congress in droves, with resounding declarations of “enough is enough.” Stepping into the open air, they breathe a sigh of relief, shedding the shackles of a party they once called home.

“Listen closely to their tales: a woman recounts her ordeal of visiting the Ram Mandir, only to face such torment that she felt compelled to sever ties with Congress.” Here he talks about Radhika Khera – the Former leader of Congress who yesterday (May 6) revealed her truth of Congress senior leaders refused to consider her accusitions and violations with her by the Congress members. She revealed when things crossed limit, she decided to resign from politics but later was advised to leave Chhattisgarh.

He added saying, “Another voice rises, alleging that Congress has been hijacked by Muslim leagues and Maoists. Yet another exposes a sinister plot, revealing the intention of the prince to overturn the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ram Mandir – reminiscent of his father’s actions in the Shah Bano case.”

“Indeed, the winds of change blow strong as these former loyalists find their voices outside the echo chamber of Congress. Their stories paint a vivid picture of betrayal and manipulation, echoing the sentiments of many disillusioned souls across the nation, ” PM Modi added.

As their testimonies unfold, it becomes clear that Congress’s descent into darkness knows no bounds. The once grand party now stands accused of forsaking its principles and betraying the very people it claims to represent.

He added saying, “In this tale of political intrigue and moral decay, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will the people continue to be misled by Congress’s treacherous machinations, or will they rise up to reclaim their destiny? Only time will tell as the nation stands at a critical juncture, poised between the shadows of the past and the promise of a brighter future.”

“Congress Ka Haath, Pakistan Ke Sath”

He then shed light on the Congress pitching in favour of Pakistan and its terrorism. He said, “Talking about anti-national issues seems to have become a competition within the Congress. With each accusation, Modi’s condemnation grew fiercer. “Certain leaders in Congress parade their affection for Pakistan by denigrating our armed forces,” he accused, his voice carrying the weight of his conviction. He didn’t shy away from singling out individuals, highlighting their statements as evidence of what he saw as misplaced priorities.

He said, “After every stage of voting, Congress’s love for Pakistan seems to reach new heights. These statements of theirs are bewildering. For instance, a former Congress CM claimed that our army conducts terrorist attacks, while Pakistan is innocent. Can a citizen of a country tolerate such statements? Is it not an insult to our army?”

He then added saying, “Another prominent Congress leader showed their shamelessness by stating that Pakistan had no involvement in the Mumbai terrorist attacks. Will anyone believe such statements? Will anyone in the world believe them?”

“Yet another ally of Congress remarked that Pakistan isn’t wearing bangles. I would ask the scion of Congress, what is the intention behind these statements made by those associated with you?” he said.

PM Modi then questioned that why have the voices of senior leaders from all sides suddenly emerged? “So much love for Pakistan and so much hatred for our army, and that’s precisely why people say, “Congress ka haath, Pakistan ke saath.”

Drawing attention to what he perceived as a disregard for national interests, Modi lamented, “Congress and its allies seem indifferent to our faith and sovereignty.” His rhetoric sharpened as he juxtaposed the threats posed by terrorists with what he described as Congress’s divisive tactics. “In Pakistan, terrorists threaten Jihad against India. Meanwhile, Congress beckons certain groups to wage ‘vote jihad’ against me,” he lamented, his voice tinged with incredulity. “Is this the democracy we uphold? Can such divisive strategies find a place in our democratic ethos?” he questioned, his words resonating with the crowd.

As polling day loomed large, Modi’s impassioned plea reverberated across the gathering. “India stands at a crossroads,” he declared, his voice ringing with urgency. “Will we succumb to the politics of division, or will we usher in an era of harmony and progress?” he implored, his words igniting a spark of hope in the hearts of his listeners.

With every sentence, Modi’s speech wove a narrative of conviction and concern, urging his audience to heed the call of duty as they stood on the threshold of history.