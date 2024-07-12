Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Arvind Kejriwal has suffered incarceration of 90 days …We direct Kejriwal will be released on interim bail. We are conscious he is an elected leader,” stated Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The interim bail was granted in response to Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case. The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED on March 21, following the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant him interim protection earlier that day. He remained in custody until the Supreme Court granted him interim release on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. This interim bail expired on June 2. Kejriwal then approached the Supreme Court, contesting the Delhi High Court’s April 9 decision that upheld his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. On June 25, the CBI also arrested Kejriwal under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the same case.

On June 20, a trial court granted Kejriwal bail in the ED case, but the Delhi High Court stayed this bail order on June 25.

Why Was Kejriwal Granted Interim Bail by the Supreme Court?

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the liquor policy case until June 1, 2024, allowing him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

“The General Elections to Lok Sabha were significant event this year, with 650-700 million voters from an electorate of about 970 million casting their votes to elect the government for the next five years. General Elections are the life force of a democracy,” noted Justices Khanna and Datta in their order.

ED’s Allegations Against Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate, in its seventh supplementary chargesheet, described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the “kingpin” and “key conspirator” in the 2021-22 excise policy “scam”. The chargesheet, filed on May 17, names Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused. Subsequently, a city court summoned the AAP chief on July 12.

On May 8, the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal’s plea challenging his ED arrest in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, delivering the verdict, noted that evidence provided by the ED indicated Kejriwal’s active involvement in concealing proceeds of crime. She highlighted the presence of adequate material, including statements from approvers, the involvement of middlemen, and references to cash transactions for expenditure in the 2022 Goa assembly elections.