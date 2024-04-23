Supreme Court Upholds Child Care Leave for Mothers of Disabled Children

The Supreme Court of India declared that denying child care leave (CCL) to a mother caring for a disabled child would constitute a violation of the State’s constitutional obligation to ensure equal participation of women in the workforce. The judgement was carried out on Monday, Aprill 22.

The bench comprised of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala. They emphasized the role of child care leave and its importance in enabling women to maintain equal opportunities in employment. They highlighted that the denial of such leaves could force working mothers to abandon their jobs, a situation particularly critical for those caring for children with special needs.