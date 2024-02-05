Triple Fatality in Vasai Flat Raises Suspicions of Gas Leak Suffocation

Three men, aged between 26 and 31, were discovered lifeless in a rented flat in Maharashtra’s Palghar district’s Vasai region, reportedly succumbing to a gas leak, according to the Manikpur police station. The victims have been identified as Mohammad Azam, Shafi Ahmed, and Sadiq Ali.

The police noted that the odor of gas emanated from a room in the mentioned flat, and neighbors became aware of it as the smell intensified. Despite repeated attempts, there was no response from inside when they knocked on the room’s door. Subsequently, the neighbors alerted the police.

Upon receiving the information, the Manikpur police team arrived at the scene. Upon opening the door, the police discovered all three men unconscious. They were promptly transported to the nearest hospital, where they were declared deceased by the attending doctor.

According to the authorities, two bodies were discovered in the living room, and one was located in the kitchen. The police harbor suspicions that the cause of death for all three individuals might be suffocation resulting from a gas leak within the residence.