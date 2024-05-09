Tripura Government Set to Initiate Kidney and Liver Transplant Surgeries at GB Pant Hospital: Chief Minister Saha

Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura announced that the state government is diligently preparing to launch kidney and liver transplantation surgeries at the government-run GB Pant hospital, aiming to provide accessible and affordable treatment options to the populace.

During his visit to the hospital in Agartala, Chief Minister Saha addressed the media, highlighting the government’s efforts to introduce advanced medical procedures in public healthcare facilities.

“In June, we are likely to start the kidney transplant procedure here in Agartala. This is a big step towards making expensive treatment available in government-run hospitals. In the next phase, we are thinking of starting a liver transplant here,” Saha revealed.

He also acknowledged the willingness of qualified doctors, who are natives of Tripura, to return to serve their home state, emphasizing the importance of local talent in healthcare delivery.

Chief Minister Saha conducted an impromptu inspection of the hospital to assess its operational status and address any existing issues. He reiterated his commitment to resolving challenges promptly to ensure smooth healthcare delivery.

Responding to inquiries regarding the disruptions in railway services affecting the transportation of essential commodities, including petroleum products, Chief Minister Saha disclosed that he had communicated with the Union Railway Minister, who assured swift resolution of the issues.

The ongoing repair works in certain parts of Assam have disrupted the movement of trains, exacerbating the oil crisis in Tripura. However, Chief Minister Saha assured the public that the situation would soon normalize.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) provided updates on the railway restoration efforts, assuring that passenger train operations continue unhindered despite the repair works.

Efforts are underway to expedite the restoration process, which has been hampered by adverse weather conditions, with railway tracks sustaining damage due to heavy rainfall, according to sources.

