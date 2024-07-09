Two Out Of Three Terrorists Injured During Encounter In Doda, Jammu and Kashmir

Two out of three terrorists are injured during an encounter that broke out between the security forces present in the area and terrorists. The encounter took place in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on July 9, according to the officials said.

The encounter occured when the security forces launched a search and cordon operation in Ghadi Bhagwah forest in the Doda district. The search operation led to the gunfight and gradually information about the presence of terrorists in the area was revealed, they said.

More details awaited.