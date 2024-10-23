Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Union Minister L Murugan Criticizes Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks On Hindi Imposition, Accuses DMK Of Discrimination

Reacting to Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Hindi imposition remark, Union Minister L Murugan on Wednesday said that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stands for discrimination.

Union Minister L Murugan Criticizes Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks On Hindi Imposition, Accuses DMK Of Discrimination

Reacting to Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Hindi imposition remark, Union Minister L Murugan on Wednesday said that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stands for discrimination. He questioned if Udhayanidhi Stalin is a Tamil name and said that they should keep Tamil names in their family first.

“Is Udhayanidhi Stalin a Tamil name? First, they should keep Tamil names in their family. No one is imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu…Those who are willing to study the Hindi language can study. Why you are objecting?… The DMK means discrimination…They speak about social justice but they won’t follow it. PM Modi is taking the Tamil language across the world…Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is trying to mislead the people…He should not do politics in the name of language…” said Union Minister L Murugan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that his statements were distorted falsely.

“I also mentioned the principles given by Periyar, Perarignar Anna, and our leader Kalaignar. But my statements were distorted falsely and I have now been sued in several courts in India, not only in Tamil Nadu. They asked me to apologize in court, but I refused. I have stated, ‘What I said is said. I am Kalaignar’s grandson, and I will not apologize for anything. Now,

I am facing the charges. Our Dravidian model government is a shining example for other states…” said Udhayanidhi Stalin.
The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the couples should come up with Tamil names for their children so as to avoid Hindi imposition in the state.

“I request the newlyweds to come up with a beautiful Tamil name for their child. Because many are attempting to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. They couldn’t do it directly. That’s why they are omitting a few words from the Tamil Thaai Vaazthu (State song). They are trying to impose Hindi via the new education policy. But they are all failing. Already someone tried to change the name of the state from Tamil Nadu. But because all across the State raised objections, he apologised. Now some are talking about omitting the word ‘Dravidam’ from Tamil Thaai Vaazthu. Until the last cadre of DMK is alive, until the last Tamilan is alive, none can even touch Tamil, Tamil Nadu and Dravidam. Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindi imposition…” said Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Chaos Erupts at Jamia Millia Islamia During Diwali Event as Student Groups Clash| WATCH

Filed under

DMK Dravidian model government Hindi Imposition Kalaignar udhayanidhi stalin Union Minister L Murugan
Advertisement

Also Read

Burnt Body Of Ghaziabad Man Found In Greater Noida, Two Friends Arrested

Burnt Body Of Ghaziabad Man Found In Greater Noida, Two Friends Arrested

Cyclone Dana: Intensity Rises Over Bay Of Bengal, 23 More Trains Cancelled

Cyclone Dana: Intensity Rises Over Bay Of Bengal, 23 More Trains Cancelled

US Demands Accountability in India’s Probe of Alleged Assassination Plot

US Demands Accountability in India’s Probe of Alleged Assassination Plot

Vinicius Hattrick Secures All Three Points Against Dortmund

Vinicius Hattrick Secures All Three Points Against Dortmund

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Apply For 500 Posts Starting October 24

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Apply For 500 Posts Starting October 24

Entertainment

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox