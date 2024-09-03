Tuesday, September 3, 2024

UP: Another Wolf Attack In Bahraich!! Five-Year-Old Girl Injured, Search Ongoing

As wolves remain at large in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, a five-year-old girl was injured in a suspected wolf attack on late Monday night. 

As wolves remain at large in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, a five-year-old girl was injured in a suspected wolf attack on late Monday night.

The attack occurred while the girl was sleeping beside her grandmother at home. Fortunately, due to quick intervention from family members and neighbors, she was saved from further harm.

Speaking to ANI, local resident Kalim said “When we heard the screams, we rushed to help and chased the wolf, but it fled into the fields. This was the first time a wolf has come into our village.”

Further giving details, the girl’s relative revealed “The wolf attacked her while she was sleeping after dinner. We screamed, which caused the wolf to run away. Our house lacks a door, which made it easier for the wolf to enter.”

Talking about ongoing wolf attacks, Dr. KS Pratap Kumar, ADG Zone Gorakhpur said “Under a specialised strategy, the Forest Department is implementing a program in which the police department would also cooperate. The whole area has been divided into 7 teams. Every Gram panchayat is also given a police team. Surely, we will be successful soon.”

Currently, the girl is currently receiving treatment at the Community Health Centre in Mahasi.

Earlier on Monday, a three-year-old girl was killed and two women were injured in another wolf attack, causing outrage among locals who criticized the administration for its perceived negligence.

Meanwhile, DFO Bahraich Ajit Pratap Singh is carrying out a search operation in Thalia village to capture the wolves.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

