UPSC RESULT 2023: Who Is Aditya Srivastava Who Scored AIR 1?

On April 16, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023, which are now accessible on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. The published list includes a total of 1016 candidates proposed for appointment. Among the candidates of UPSC CSE 2023, Aditya Srivastava emerged as the top performer, securing All India Rank 1.

Aditya Srivastava, originally from Lucknow, began his exam preparation in October 2017 with the goal of preparing for the civil service exam. His first notable achievement came when he was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the 2022 UPSC CSE exam, where he ranked 216th nationwide. Currently, Srivastava is undergoing training to become an IPS officer in the Bengal cadre. Despite his IPS training, Aditya Srivastava continued to prepare for the UPSC CSE 2023 exam, which resulted in him securing the top rank in the nation for UPSC Civil Services in 2023.

Who Is Aditya Srivastava Who Scored AIR 1?

Aditya Srivastava’s educational background can be traced back to the Mawaiya area of Lucknow, where he attended City Montessori School, Aliganj, and completed his Class 12. After completing high school, Aditya qualified for the IIT Kanpur B.Tech program. Following his B.Tech, he worked for various private companies. Aditya’s younger sister is also working towards joining the civil services. His father holds a position as an AO in the Central Audit Department, and his mother, Abha Srivastava, is a homemaker.

Following closely behind, Animesh Pradhan secured All India Rank 2, while Donuru Ananya Reddy secured rank 3. Animesh Pradhan, a Computer Science (B.Tech) graduate from NIT Rourkela, opted for Sociology as an optional subject. Donuru Ananya Reddy, who graduated from Miranda House, Delhi University with a B.A. (Hons.) in Geography, chose Anthropology as her optional subject.

P.K. Siddharth Ramkumar, a B.Arch graduate of the College of Architecture, Trivandrum, secured 4th rank with anthropology as his optional subject. Rouhani, a B.A. (Hons.) Economics graduate from St. Stephen’s College, secured AIR 5 with Economics as her optional subject. Srishti Dabas, who secured 6th place in the Civil Services Exam 2023, has been allocated to the Indian Administrative Service. Srishti completed her schooling and graduation in New Delhi and prepared for the UPSC CSE exam while working at the Reserve Bank of India, based in Mumbai.

The UPSC CSE results pave the way for prestigious positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other central government services. The UPSC preliminary test was conducted on May 28, 2023, while the main exam took place in September 2023 as part of the UPSC CSE 2023 examination schedule.

