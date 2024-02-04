Use of technology in Judiciary will bring simplicity to system says Amit Shah

The use of technology in the legal system, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will simplify the system as a whole on Sunday. The Union Home Minister urged making the entire justice system accessible, affordable, and accountable while speaking at the CLEA-Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CAGSC-24) Valedictory Ceremony on Sunday in the nation’s capital.

“In today’s time, it is very important to make the entire justice system on three A’s i.e. accessible, affordable and accountable and for all these three we should make maximum use of technology. I believe this will bring a lot of simplicity,” Shah said.

The Union Minister also said that the use of technology will have to be adopted in the entire process of justice in view of the cross-border challenges.

“The way the scenario is changing today, I believe that the judiciary will also have to change. In view of the cross-border challenges, the use of technology will have to be adopted in the entire process of justice. we cannot deliver justice in the 21st century with the laws of the 19th century. Now these three laws which were mentioned by the Solicitor General and the Law Minister, I would like to say that after the complete implementation of these three laws, India’s criminal justice system will become the most modern criminal justice system in the world…” he added.

Shah was present at the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024, which was held at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. “Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery” is the conference’s theme. According to a press release from the prime minister’s office, the conference will discuss significant legal and justice-related issues such as executive accountability, judicial transition and the ethical aspects of legal practice, and a review of contemporary legal education.

The event was also attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

Shah further emphasised that the Central government has given place to technology in the new criminal laws passed by Parliament.

“In the three new criminal justice system laws that have been brought in, we have given place to technology and along with it we have also given place to FSL. To promote evidence-based prosecution, we have made provision for a punishment of seven years and above in all the sections. In all, the visit of the Scientific Officer of FSL has been made mandatory. Before the law comes, we have already completed the entire infrastructure and human resource generation work by making FSL University,” he said.