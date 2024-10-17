Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Proposes Sanskrit as a Compulsory Subject

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board (UMEB) is set to make a significant shift in its academic curriculum by planning to introduce Sanskrit as a compulsory subject in 416 madrassas across the state. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the educational landscape for madrassa students, reflecting the board’s commitment to integrating traditional languages into modern education.

Drafting the Proposal

The UMEB has drafted a formal proposal to implement this change, which includes plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state’s Sanskrit department. Alongside the introduction of Sanskrit, the board is also considering adding computer studies to further enrich the madrassa curriculum. This multifaceted approach aims to equip students with both traditional knowledge and modern skills.

Academic Success and Future Aspirations

The board’s decision follows the successful implementation of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus in madrassas, which resulted in an impressive success rate of over 95 percent for students this academic year. Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, chairperson of the UMEB, expressed confidence in the initiative, stating, “Our exceptional performance indicates that adding Sanskrit to the curriculum will significantly aid their educational growth.” He underscored the potential impact of this addition on students’ academic journeys.

Ongoing Discussions with the Sanskrit Department

The proposal is currently under discussion with officials from the Sanskrit department, with multiple meetings held to ensure a smooth rollout of the initiative. Qasmi expressed optimism about receiving a positive response soon, indicating the collaborative spirit between the UMEB and the Sanskrit department.

Scope and Reach of the Madrassas

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board has officially registered 416 madrassas, collectively catering to over 70,000 students. Furthermore, several additional madrassas are in the application process, suggesting that the number of registered institutions is likely to increase in the coming years. Once government approval is secured, these madrassas will begin the process of recruiting qualified Sanskrit teachers to facilitate the new curriculum.

Bridging Cultures through Education

In an effort to foster a well-rounded education, Qasmi mentioned that Arabic is already being taught in over 100 madrassas. He stated, “It will be heartening if Sanskrit classes can commence soon. Having both maulvis and pandits teaching will significantly aid in grooming our students.” This initiative not only aims to enrich students’ knowledge but also seeks to create an environment where diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds are appreciated and respected.

Model Institutions and Nationalism

In addition to introducing new subjects, the Waqf board chairperson, Shadab Shams, outlined plans to transform all 117 madrassas registered with the board into model institutions. To further instill a sense of nationalism among students, the board has reached out to ex-servicemen to participate in educational initiatives. Shams noted that with around 1,000 madrassas in Uttarakhand, the ongoing registration of new institutions will pave the way for continuous improvement and modernization.

MUST READ: Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates Meghalaya Skill And Innovation Hub