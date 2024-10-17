Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Proposes Sanskrit as a Compulsory Subject

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board (UMEB) is set to make a significant shift in its academic curriculum as it makes Sanskrit compulsory

Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Proposes Sanskrit as a Compulsory Subject

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board (UMEB) is set to make a significant shift in its academic curriculum by planning to introduce Sanskrit as a compulsory subject in 416 madrassas across the state. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the educational landscape for madrassa students, reflecting the board’s commitment to integrating traditional languages into modern education.

Drafting the Proposal

The UMEB has drafted a formal proposal to implement this change, which includes plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state’s Sanskrit department. Alongside the introduction of Sanskrit, the board is also considering adding computer studies to further enrich the madrassa curriculum. This multifaceted approach aims to equip students with both traditional knowledge and modern skills.

Academic Success and Future Aspirations

The board’s decision follows the successful implementation of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus in madrassas, which resulted in an impressive success rate of over 95 percent for students this academic year. Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, chairperson of the UMEB, expressed confidence in the initiative, stating, “Our exceptional performance indicates that adding Sanskrit to the curriculum will significantly aid their educational growth.” He underscored the potential impact of this addition on students’ academic journeys.

Ongoing Discussions with the Sanskrit Department

The proposal is currently under discussion with officials from the Sanskrit department, with multiple meetings held to ensure a smooth rollout of the initiative. Qasmi expressed optimism about receiving a positive response soon, indicating the collaborative spirit between the UMEB and the Sanskrit department.

Scope and Reach of the Madrassas

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board has officially registered 416 madrassas, collectively catering to over 70,000 students. Furthermore, several additional madrassas are in the application process, suggesting that the number of registered institutions is likely to increase in the coming years. Once government approval is secured, these madrassas will begin the process of recruiting qualified Sanskrit teachers to facilitate the new curriculum.

Bridging Cultures through Education

In an effort to foster a well-rounded education, Qasmi mentioned that Arabic is already being taught in over 100 madrassas. He stated, “It will be heartening if Sanskrit classes can commence soon. Having both maulvis and pandits teaching will significantly aid in grooming our students.” This initiative not only aims to enrich students’ knowledge but also seeks to create an environment where diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds are appreciated and respected.

Model Institutions and Nationalism

In addition to introducing new subjects, the Waqf board chairperson, Shadab Shams, outlined plans to transform all 117 madrassas registered with the board into model institutions. To further instill a sense of nationalism among students, the board has reached out to ex-servicemen to participate in educational initiatives. Shams noted that with around 1,000 madrassas in Uttarakhand, the ongoing registration of new institutions will pave the way for continuous improvement and modernization.

MUST READ: Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates Meghalaya Skill And Innovation Hub

Filed under

Compulsory Subject Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Sanskrit UMEB Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board
Advertisement

Also Read

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Fans Mourn One Direction Star Liam Payne Death At Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Fans Mourn One Direction Star Liam Payne Death At Buenos Aires

AAP Decides To Focus On Delhi Elections, Unlikely To Contest Jharkhand And Maharashtra

AAP Decides To Focus On Delhi Elections, Unlikely To Contest Jharkhand And Maharashtra

Canada-India Diplomatic Row: Is There Any Chinese Interference In Canadian Politics?

Canada-India Diplomatic Row: Is There Any Chinese Interference In Canadian Politics?

Pune Man Appeals to Thief for Late Mother’s Memento, Offers New Scooter

Pune Man Appeals to Thief for Late Mother’s Memento, Offers New Scooter

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Fans Mourn One Direction Star Liam Payne Death At Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Fans Mourn One Direction Star Liam Payne Death At Buenos Aires

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football Club

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football

Remembering Liam Payne: What Are The Top 10 Unforgettable One Direction Songs?

Remembering Liam Payne: What Are The Top 10 Unforgettable One Direction Songs?

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox