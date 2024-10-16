Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates Meghalaya Skill And Innovation Hub

On Wednesday, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar laid the foundation for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub, accompanied by Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and Minister for Health Ampareen Lyngdoh. The hub will be built on 6.54 acres in New Shillong, with an investment of ₹77.5 crore, aimed at fostering incubation, training, collaboration, and industry partnerships for the youth.

During the ceremony, Vice President Dhankhar praised Chief Minister Sangma for his initiatives to harness the potential of Meghalaya’s young population. He emphasized the significance of having a woman from a tribal background as the President of India and highlighted Meghalaya’s first woman DGP, showcasing the evolving narrative of India’s growth trajectory.

“The Skill and Innovation Hub will play a crucial role in promoting entrepreneurship in the state,” Dhankhar stated. He expressed optimism that the center would significantly enhance the state’s human resources. “Skilling our youth is imperative,” he added, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives that have opened new opportunities through various skilling and startup programs. Dhankhar noted that ₹60,000 crore has been allocated for skilling 5 lakh youth across the country in the next five years, asserting that empowering youth will lead to substantial economic growth.

Governor Vijayashankar also spoke about Meghalaya’s strengths and rich resources that provide ample opportunities for the youth. Chief Minister Sangma highlighted that the state’s youthful demographic is its greatest asset, with 85% of the population below the age of 45. He affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, addressing manpower shortages through the Skill and Innovation Hub.

Sangma shared that various programs are in place to train youth, enabling them to contribute effectively to the state’s growth. He also mentioned initiatives aimed at promoting rural entrepreneurs, including business plan competitions and financial subsidies through programs like CM Elevate, designed to support and mentor aspiring entrepreneurs.