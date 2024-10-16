Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates Meghalaya Skill And Innovation Hub

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar laid the foundation for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub, accompanied by Meghalaya Governor.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates Meghalaya Skill And Innovation Hub

On Wednesday, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar laid the foundation for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub, accompanied by Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and Minister for Health Ampareen Lyngdoh. The hub will be built on 6.54 acres in New Shillong, with an investment of ₹77.5 crore, aimed at fostering incubation, training, collaboration, and industry partnerships for the youth.

During the ceremony, Vice President Dhankhar praised Chief Minister Sangma for his initiatives to harness the potential of Meghalaya’s young population. He emphasized the significance of having a woman from a tribal background as the President of India and highlighted Meghalaya’s first woman DGP, showcasing the evolving narrative of India’s growth trajectory.

MUST READ: “Incomplete Without Statehood”, Says Rahul Gandhi At Omar Abdullah’s Oath Ceremony

“The Skill and Innovation Hub will play a crucial role in promoting entrepreneurship in the state,” Dhankhar stated. He expressed optimism that the center would significantly enhance the state’s human resources. “Skilling our youth is imperative,” he added, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives that have opened new opportunities through various skilling and startup programs. Dhankhar noted that ₹60,000 crore has been allocated for skilling 5 lakh youth across the country in the next five years, asserting that empowering youth will lead to substantial economic growth.

Governor Vijayashankar also spoke about Meghalaya’s strengths and rich resources that provide ample opportunities for the youth. Chief Minister Sangma highlighted that the state’s youthful demographic is its greatest asset, with 85% of the population below the age of 45. He affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, addressing manpower shortages through the Skill and Innovation Hub.

Sangma shared that various programs are in place to train youth, enabling them to contribute effectively to the state’s growth. He also mentioned initiatives aimed at promoting rural entrepreneurs, including business plan competitions and financial subsidies through programs like CM Elevate, designed to support and mentor aspiring entrepreneurs.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Praises Cabinet’s Decision On MSP Hike For Farmers

Filed under

IIM Shillong Collaboration Jagdeep Dhankhar Meghalaya Skill Hub Youth Empowerment
Advertisement

Also Read

Breakthrough In Skin Science May Help Delay Aging Effects

Breakthrough In Skin Science May Help Delay Aging Effects

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Lays Foundation for Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Lays Foundation for Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub

CTET December 2024 Notification: Key Details, Eligibility, Fee, Last Date

CTET December 2024 Notification: Key Details, Eligibility, Fee, Last Date

Happy Boss’ Day 2024: Express Your Gratitude With The Best Wishes, Quotes, And Messages

Happy Boss’ Day 2024: Express Your Gratitude With The Best Wishes, Quotes, And Messages

Trudeau Under Fire: Liberal MP Calls For Leadership Change

Trudeau Under Fire: Liberal MP Calls For Leadership Change

Entertainment

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox