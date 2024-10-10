Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
“Deeply Saddened”: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Mourns Ratan Tata’s Demise

According to an official statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata, and his last rites will be performed with full state honours.

“Deeply Saddened”: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Mourns Ratan Tata’s Demise

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday expressed his sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata while also praising his philanthropic work.
The Chief Minister hailed Tata as a well-known figure who transformed the industry and added that people will remember him for his kindness.
“I’m deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ratan Tata. He was a very well-known figure not just because of how he transformed industry and Tatas, especially because of his philanthropic work and kindness to people–that is what he will be remembered most for”, Sangma said.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away in Mumbai, in recognition of his achievements. Tributes were paid to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata in the state cabinet meeting held today. The Cabinet also passed a condolence proposal on Ratan Tata’s demise. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He was 86. According to an official statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata, and his last rites will be performed with full state honours. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the demise of Ratan Tata is a “great loss for the country.”

As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata were taken on their final journey at 4 PM today. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state, condolences have poured in for the demise of Ratan Tata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a heartfelt tribute to the veteran industrialist on Thursday, remembering him as a respected figure not just in India but globally.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2

MUST READ: India Has Lost A Pioneer, But Not His Legacy: BSE On Ratan Tata's Death

