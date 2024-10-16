Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

“Incomplete Without Statehood”, Says Rahul Gandhi At Omar Abdullah’s Oath Ceremony

Rahul Gandhi criticizes incomplete government formation without statehood.

“Incomplete Without Statehood”, Says Rahul Gandhi At Omar Abdullah’s Oath Ceremony

In a pointed remark aimed at the BJP-led Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed that the formation of a government without restoring statehood feels incomplete. His comments came after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

Key Highlights:

  • Oath-Taking Ceremony: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as Chief Minister by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Saxena at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. The event was attended by notable leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.
  • Rahul Gandhi’s Statement: On social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi congratulated CM Omar Abdullah and the people of Jammu and Kashmir but emphasized, “However, government formation without statehood felt incomplete today.” He further stated, “Democracy was snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and today we renew our pledge to continue our fight until statehood is fully restored.”
  • Commitment to Statehood: Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “We will ensure that statehood is restored here.”
  • Call for Action: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir urged Prime Minister Modi to respond promptly to the people’s mandate and restore statehood. He remarked, “The formation of a cabinet is the third step. We would want the PM to respond as soon as possible to the mandate of the people.”
  • Election Outcomes: The National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance emerged victorious in the assembly polls held after a decade, with the NC winning 42 seats and Congress securing 6. The BJP performed well, winning 29 seats, while other parties and independents accounted for the remainder.
  • Omar Abdullah’s Experience: This marks Omar Abdullah’s return as Chief Minister after previously serving from 2009 to 2015.

As Jammu and Kashmir navigates its new political landscape, the call for statehood remains a pivotal issue for leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The focus now turns to how the newly formed government will address these pressing demands.

ALSO READ: We Will Ensure That State Regains Statehood’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Filed under

Congress party Jammu and Kashmir omar abdullah Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Also Read

Remote Hiring Gone Wrong: North Korean Hacker Strikes Again

Remote Hiring Gone Wrong: North Korean Hacker Strikes Again

PM Modi Praises Cabinet’s Decision On MSP Hike For Farmers

PM Modi Praises Cabinet’s Decision On MSP Hike For Farmers

Petition Filed For 33% Reservation For Women In Delhi Bar Councils

Petition Filed For 33% Reservation For Women In Delhi Bar Councils

Atmanirbharta At Stake: India’s PVC Industry Struggles As China Continues To Bomb India With Cheap PVC-S Imports

Atmanirbharta At Stake: India’s PVC Industry Struggles As China Continues To Bomb India With Cheap...

India Aiming To Close FTA Negotiations With Australia In 2 Months: Report

India Aiming To Close FTA Negotiations With Australia In 2 Months: Report

Entertainment

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox