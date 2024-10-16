“Incomplete Without Statehood”, Says Rahul Gandhi At Omar Abdullah’s Oath Ceremony

In a pointed remark aimed at the BJP-led Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed that the formation of a government without restoring statehood feels incomplete. His comments came after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

Key Highlights:

Oath-Taking Ceremony : Omar Abdullah was sworn in as Chief Minister by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Saxena at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. The event was attended by notable leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as Chief Minister by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Saxena at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. The event was attended by notable leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Rahul Gandhi’s Statement : On social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi congratulated CM Omar Abdullah and the people of Jammu and Kashmir but emphasized, “However, government formation without statehood felt incomplete today.” He further stated, “Democracy was snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and today we renew our pledge to continue our fight until statehood is fully restored.”

: On social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi congratulated CM Omar Abdullah and the people of Jammu and Kashmir but emphasized, “However, government formation without statehood felt incomplete today.” He further stated, “Democracy was snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and today we renew our pledge to continue our fight until statehood is fully restored.” Commitment to Statehood : Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “We will ensure that statehood is restored here.”

: Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “We will ensure that statehood is restored here.” Call for Action : Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir urged Prime Minister Modi to respond promptly to the people’s mandate and restore statehood. He remarked, “The formation of a cabinet is the third step. We would want the PM to respond as soon as possible to the mandate of the people.”

: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir urged Prime Minister Modi to respond promptly to the people’s mandate and restore statehood. He remarked, “The formation of a cabinet is the third step. We would want the PM to respond as soon as possible to the mandate of the people.” Election Outcomes : The National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance emerged victorious in the assembly polls held after a decade, with the NC winning 42 seats and Congress securing 6. The BJP performed well, winning 29 seats, while other parties and independents accounted for the remainder.

: The National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance emerged victorious in the assembly polls held after a decade, with the NC winning 42 seats and Congress securing 6. The BJP performed well, winning 29 seats, while other parties and independents accounted for the remainder. Omar Abdullah’s Experience: This marks Omar Abdullah’s return as Chief Minister after previously serving from 2009 to 2015.

As Jammu and Kashmir navigates its new political landscape, the call for statehood remains a pivotal issue for leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The focus now turns to how the newly formed government will address these pressing demands.

