‘We Will Ensure That State Regains Statehood’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

As Jammu and Kashmir gets its Chief Minister after a decade, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attends the swearing-in ceremony and expresses his happiness for Omar Abdullah.

As Jammu and Kashmir gets its Chief Minister after a decade, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attends the swearing-in ceremony and expresses his happiness for Omar Abdullah. He added, saying that after a long time democracy has been established in J&K.

He says, “I have come here to congratulate Omar Abdullah. We are very happy that the leader of our alliance party has become the Chief Minister today. After a long time, democracy has been established here, and we have been given an opportunity to keep this democracy alive. We will definitely ensure that this state regains its statehood.”

#WATCH | Srinagar: On Omar Abdullah took oath as J&K CM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “I have come here to congratulate him. We are happy that our alliance partner became the CM and democracy has been established here after a long time…we will ensure that… pic.twitter.com/ic6ivyLg3x — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

Also Read: LIVE: Omar Abdullah Becomes Jammu And Kashmir’s CM For The Second Time