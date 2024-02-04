Vande Bharat Sleepers To Launch by 2025

Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be fully modernized and have modern interior designs. Sleeper Vande Bharat trains are designed to be faster than current premium Rajdhani trains, which are created to provide convenience to travelers but they’ll also be faster than premium Rajdhani trains.

The officials said that the trains will reduce travel time by two hours.

They also said that the Vande Bharat sleeper trains, whose prototype is expected to be ready by March, and test runs will begin in April and we are aiming to make the train operational by next year’s end.

He also adds “The sleeper VB train will operate on routes with overnight journeys. Its first route will be on either of the trunk routes (Delhi- Mumbai, Delhi- Howrah)”