Victory Parade For Team India's Historic Win In Mumbai, Check Details

BCCI (Board Control for Cricket In India) in the celebration of the T20 World Cup Victory Announced that a victory parade in honour of Team India will be held. The team India / Men In Blue has finally departed for Delhi from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday. The delay in return to Delhi was due to the Hurricane in Barbados for three days.

🏆🇮🇳 Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India’s World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date! #TeamIndia #Champions @BCCI @IPL pic.twitter.com/pxJoI8mRST — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 3, 2024

The Air India Champions 24 World Cup (AIC24WC) special charter aircraft departed at 4:50 a.m. local time and is scheduled to arrive in the Indian capital at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 2007 victory parade, which marked India’s first T20 title win, was akin to the one that followed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will congratulate Rohit Sharma and company shortly after they return to the nation.

Victory Parade:When and Where?

According to Jay Shah, the triumph parade would take place in Mumbai, Maharashtra, at 5:00 p.m. Mumbai Police DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde says, “ Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road. A victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm… Kindly try to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion…”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: On the Indian Cricket Team’s Vijay Yatra scheduled in Mumbai tomorrow, Mumbai Police DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde says, “… Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from… pic.twitter.com/2zxBBr6o00 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

Summary of India’s Win

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the championship match. Axar Patel (47 off 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) and Virat Kohli (76) combined for a counterattacking combination that produced 72 runs, consolidating India’s position despite an early deficit at 34/3. India reached 176/7 in their allotted 20 overs because to another vital 57-run partnership between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls, with three fours and a six).

Also Read: Hemant Soren All Set To Return As Jharkhand CM Days After Bail As Champai Soren Resigns From The Big Post

Show Full Article