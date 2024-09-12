Vinesh Phogat’s Political Debut, Her Assets Range From 3 Luxury Cars To 1.95 Lakhs

Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who faced a major setback at the Paris Olympics 2024, is now venturing into politics after joining the Congress party.

Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who faced a major setback at the Paris Olympics 2024, is now venturing into politics after joining the Congress party. Vinesh was disqualified from the women’s 50kg wrestling final in Paris due to being overweight, and she decided to retire from the sport following her return.

She has officially entered the political arena by filing her nomination for the upcoming Haryana elections, where she will be contesting from the Julana constituency in Jind. Her affidavit, submitted along with her nomination, offers a glimpse into her assets.

According to the affidavit, Vinesh owns three cars: a Volvo XC 60 worth ₹35 lakh, a Hyundai Creta valued at ₹12 lakh, and a Toyota Innova priced at ₹17 lakh. It also reveals that she is currently repaying a loan related to one of her vehicles. In terms of immovable property, Vinesh’s assets are valued at ₹2 crore. Additionally, she has ₹1.95 lakh in cash and reported an income of ₹13.85 lakh for the financial year 2023-24.

Vinesh’s uncle, former wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, has voiced his support for her political move and mentioned that his daughter, Sangeeta Phogat, will now be groomed to fulfill his Olympic dreams. Mahavir Phogat is preparing Sangeeta for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, as Vinesh’s political career means she won’t be competing in the upcoming Games.

Also Read: Hindus To Stop Puja, Loud Speakers 5 Minutes Ahead Azan, Namaz: Bangladesh Notice Amid Upcoming Durga Puja

Last Friday, Vinesh, along with Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia (Sangeeta’s husband), officially joined the Congress party. Vinesh will make her electoral debut from the Julana constituency in Jind district. Mahavir Phogat expressed his confidence in Sangeeta, stating that despite missing nationals due to the Jantar Mantar protest and Babita Phogat’s knee issues, Sangeeta is poised to bring home a medal for India in the 2028 Olympics.