What Does President Muizzu Hope To Achieve During His Upcoming Visit To India?

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has announced his intentions to visit India as soon as possible, highlighting the “very strong” bilateral relationship between the two countries. This visit comes at a critical juncture as both nations seek to mend and strengthen ties after a period of diplomatic strain.

Affirming Strong Ties

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Muizzu expressed optimism about the relationship, stating, “I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible… We have a very strong bilateral relationship.” This forthcoming trip would mark Muizzu’s second visit to India, following his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

A Shift in Diplomatic Tradition

Traditionally, the first foreign visit of a Maldivian president has been to India. However, Muizzu broke from this custom, opting to visit Turkiye and China first after taking office earlier this year. This shift reflects a more complex diplomatic landscape in the region, necessitating a reconciliatory approach from the Muizzu government.

Reconciliation and Controversy

Since taking office, President Muizzu has adopted a reconciliatory tone with India, particularly after relations soured during his election campaign, which was characterized by the slogan “India Out.” The campaign focused heavily on the removal of Indian troops from the Maldives.

In December, the Maldives announced that it would not renew a Hydrographic Survey agreement with India, further straining ties. Following a request from the Muizzu government, Indian troops were withdrawn from the Maldives in May this year, a process that involved establishing a High-Level Core Group for discussions.

However, tensions flared again when three Maldivian deputy ministers made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi, leading to a diplomatic incident. New Delhi summoned the Maldivian envoy to express its strong protest, resulting in the suspension of the three ministers.

Economic Impacts and Future Prospects

The fallout from these diplomatic tensions has had tangible effects, including a reported 33% drop in Indian tourist arrivals in the Maldives this year.

In August, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the Maldives, where he inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects alongside Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer. Both nations also exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to bolster cooperation.

Despite recent challenges, President Muizzu expressed gratitude for India’s support in easing the Maldives’ debt repayment earlier this year. He also expressed hope for a stronger partnership moving forward, including the potential signing of a free trade agreement.

As President Muizzu prepares for his upcoming visit to India, it remains to be seen how both countries will navigate their evolving relationship in a changing geopolitical landscape.

