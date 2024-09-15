Who Will Be The New Chief Minister Of Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation

Two days after being granted bail and released from prison, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his unexpected resignation during a party meeting this afternoon.

Kejriwal, who had been incarcerated for six months, declared that he would step down from his position until the people of Delhi deliver their verdict.

Will Not Return To The Chair Till…

“I will resign as Chief Minister in two days. I will not occupy that position until the people have spoken. While elections in Delhi are still months away, I have received justice from the courts, but now I seek justice from the people. I will resume my role only after receiving a clear mandate from them,” Kejriwal stated.

He further urged the residents of Delhi to weigh in on his innocence or guilt. “If you believe I have worked effectively, then vote for me,” he said, adding that a meeting of AAP MLAs would be convened within the next two days to appoint a new Chief Minister for Delhi.

Who Will Be The Next CM Of Delhi?

I his public address, he stated that in two days the announcement will be made about who will be the next CM of Delhi.

Seeks Public Support: ‘ Na Pad Ka Lalach H, Na Daulat ka’

Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced that a party member would be designated as Chief Minister following his resignation. He also indicated his intention to actively seek public support during this period. Additionally, Kejriwal called for the Delhi elections, which are scheduled for February, to be advanced to November to coincide with the elections in Maharashtra.

During his address to AAP workers, Kejriwal launched a strong critique of the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of being more authoritarian than the British colonial rulers. He explained that he chose not to resign immediately after his arrest to protect democracy, criticizing the pattern of legal cases against opposition leaders in various states, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kejriwal also revealed that he had discussed the situation with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently released on bail related to corruption charges involving Delhi’s now-abandoned liquor policy. “I spoke with Manish, and he too believes that we should hold our posts only after the people confirm our integrity. Our fate, and the future of Delhi, rests in your hands,” Kejriwal concluded.