Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM in two days, says won’t take up CM Post till the time Delhi’s people say I am not corrupt.

In his public address, he announced that he will be resigning and someone from his party will be taking the charge of the Chief Minister. The announcement will be tone by today evening.

In his statement he said, “Until the people of Delhi make their decision, I will not sit on the Chief Minister’s chair. I will resign from the position of Chief Minister two days from today.”

Two Days After Granted Bail

Two days after he was granted bail and walked out of prison after six months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcs his shock resignation from the top post at a public meeting.

He seeks elections in Delhi along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand in the month of November.

The Followed Questions?

Who’ll succeed Kejriwal as Delhi CM?

What’s next for AAP and Delhi’s governance?

Admission of failure or escape from accountability?