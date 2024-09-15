Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation As Delhi CM, Two Days After Granted Bail

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM in two days, says won’t take up CM Post till the time Delhi’s people say I am not corrupt.

Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation As Delhi CM, Two Days After Granted Bail

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM in two days, says won’t take up CM Post till the time Delhi’s people say I am not corrupt.

In his public address, he announced that he will be resigning and someone from his party will be taking the charge of the Chief Minister. The announcement will be tone by today evening.

In his statement he said, “Until the people of Delhi make their decision, I will not sit on the Chief Minister’s chair. I will resign from the position of Chief Minister two days from today.”

Two Days After Granted Bail

Two days after he was granted bail and walked out of prison after six months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcs his shock resignation from the top post at a public meeting.

He seeks elections in Delhi along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand in the month of November.

The Followed Questions?

Who’ll succeed Kejriwal as Delhi CM?

What’s next for AAP and Delhi’s governance?

Admission of failure or escape from accountability?

 

Filed under

AAP arvind kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Breaking news

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox