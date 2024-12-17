Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Manipur: Illegal poppy cultivation on the rise since violence?

The Manipur police along with security agencies have destroyed massive acres of poppy cultivation in repeated exercises in the last few weeks. On December 16, a joint team of Manipur Police, Forest Department and Assam Rifles conducted poppy destruction at Phalee, Tora & Champhung villages under Lungchong Maiphei (LM) PS, Ukhrul District. This was approximately 70 acres of poppy plantation, which was destroyed and 13 huts found in the fields were burned down. An FIR has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the culprits.

This is not a one-off operation; several other attempts have been made to destroy poppy cultivation in the state’s hilly areas.

On December 14, a joint team of Manipur Police, Forest Department and Assam Rifles conducted similar poppy destruction at the Thinghangjang area in Churachandpur District. 5.7 acres of poppy plantation was destroyed by the security forces.

Further on December 10, Manipur Police and Forest Department conducted poppy destruction in the hill range of Thonglang Akutpa village, Kangpokpi. Approx. 14 acres of poppy plantation were destroyed.

The measures taken by the Manipur government amid concerns of illegal poppy cultivation done in the state. As per highly places sources, around 500 plus acres of poppy plantation is being carried out in the hills. A few of the villages that have been identified which are primarily doing the cultivation include: Songjang, Kotln, Selsi, T Waichong, Gelnal, Chalwa and Govajang. As per sources, reports have indicated that illegal immigrants have played a significant role in expanding poppy cultivation and sustaining drug trade networks in the region.

The Manipur CM N Biren Singh has stated that over 3,200 smugglers have been arrested in the War against Drugs led by the government. He stated that illegal poppy cultivation has been on the rise.

