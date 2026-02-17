LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: New Twist In The Obscene Leaked Video Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: The posts and headlines are going to give us dramatic footage and demand users to use clicks in order to watch the clip.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 17, 2026 09:12:11 IST

An online trend that an alleged 12 minute video of a woman named Angel Nuzhat drinking a soda beverage with a so called MMS has been released on the Internet is viral and has been spreading across the social networks and search engines. The posts and headlines are going to give us dramatic footage and demand users to use clicks in order to watch the clip. Nevertheless, so far there is no evidence other than credible that there is any such video, and various fact-check articles prove that the trend is misinformation. What began as an inadvertently misspelled word in search engines has grown into a deceptive web frenzy that has attracted lots of people with lots of curious clicks.

The experts on cybersecurity caution that links related to the so-called viral MMS are mostly deceptive traps and not actual videos. A lot of such URLs redirect users to phishing websites or offer unsafe downloads which may install malware, collect personal information, or steal log-in information. The absent vowel in the name of Angel Nuzhat has been used by the scam operators to lure search results, although this spelling is used by a legitimate user of TikTok, Angel Nujhat, whose real name is Angel Nuzhat.07. As a matter of fact, the influencer is not related to any exposed video, her verified content is based on posts about lifestyle and lip sync, and not scandalous videos.

Law enforcement and experts in digital safety have advised people not to be tempted by sensationalized headlines containing links that purport to expose leaked or intimate content because they are often used in cybercrime. Other trends that have been used in the past to propagate malware or steal personal data include leaked video files or intimacy. The case of Angel Nuzhat reveals the speed at which rumors, which can be easily propagated by simple mistakes in spelling and curiosity, can become an online scam. They will advise users to authenticate information by using reputable sources before consuming or sharing such information.

Also Read: Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 9:12 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS