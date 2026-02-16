LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Does Angel Nujhat '12-Minute' Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The truth checking organizations have reported many times that visitors may expose their personal information and computer devices to danger when clicking on these links, and that there is no history of the so called video on any legitimate social media account or verified platform.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 16, 2026 13:16:24 IST

Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

A viral story that alleges that a 12 minute video of a woman named Angel Nuzhat has gone viral in the Indian and Bangladesh subcontinents has spawned rampant curiosity and massive search traffic in those regions, however, numerous fact-checking efforts have uncovered that no video exists. The name in the centre of the scandal is commonly spelled inappropriately as the name of the content creator Angel Nuzhat, yet the name of the author of the content is actually Angel Nujhat a lifestyle and lip sync influencer with a verified TikTok account named @angelnujhat.07. The misspelling has contributed to the misinformation since fake news blogs and copy pasting reporting have reposted the wrong name, which has led to an increase in the SEO traffic to doubtful links and fraudulent pages. 

Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

However, cybersecurity specialists caution that the links that purport to grant access to a 12-minute viral MMS are a concerted effort to perpetrate a cyber scam, and not a genuine leaked video. Such links will normally install malware, intercept banking logins, or just redirect users to phishing websites instead of playing a video. Such malicious links are observed and referred to as ghost file traps, and are distributed via such applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, X, and Facebook, and take advantage of the curiosity of people and the popular keyword of Angel Nuzhat. The truth checking organizations have reported many times that visitors may expose their personal information and computer devices to danger when clicking on these links, and that there is no history of the so called video on any legitimate social media account or verified platform. 

Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The state of being confused is aggravated by the fact that Tik Tok has been banned in India, making it difficult to directly verify creators in the country and creating an opportunity to spread misinformation. Rather than dealing with original profiles, most outlets turn to secondary reporting, which unwillingly increases the wrong name and keys. Analysts encourage people not to press the sensational buttons but look for confirmation with reliable sources since the so-called viral video is not proven and probably does not exist at all. 

Also Read: Angel Nuzhat vs Angel Nujhat: Truth Behind The Trending 12-Minute Viral MMS Clip Explained

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 1:16 PM IST
Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS