An online viral craze has caused a phenomena of questions and puzzles to be raised among search engines and social media in South Asia around the name of an alleged person named Angel Nujhat and misspelt versions of the same, such as Angel Nuzhat. Internet traffic around what is supposedly a 12-minute video, associated with this name, has gone through the roof in recent days, yet a closer look will prove that the whole trend is based on fake information and internet scams, rather than on confirmed material.

Angel Nuzhat vs Angel Nujhat: Truth Behind The Trending 12-Minute Viral MMS Clip Explained

As per the fact-checking accounts, the proper name of the creator is Angel Nujhat and he posts regular lifestyle content under the verified TikTok username of angelnujhat.07; the alternative spelling of Angel Nuzhat is an unconfirmed mistake that has been extensively repurposed by news blogs emulating the original typing error to gain interest in search-traffic. The so-called 12 minutes viral video that most users are looking after is not available on any legitimate platform. Researchers of cybersecurity monitor the links shared on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, and X being redirected to what are called Ghost File scams, malware or phishing websites that offer a download of a video, but instead open malware, phishing websites, or unlawful app installers. Such scams capitalize on curiosity and maintain that a particular moment is associated with a trending name, which makes the created statement sound more realistic and would compel people to access unsafe links.

The case underlines the bigger digital dangers in the present online space. Such misleading keywords as Angel Nuzhat 12-minute video can rapidly start search momentum, so that, with major outlets imitating an error without consulting primary sources, the error is reflected. Cybercriminals exploit this mix-up to trick the users to install malicious software or provide sensitive credentials. It is highly recommended that the readers should always check the names and should avoid clicking on doubtful links that promise them about the scandalous and leaked video since there is no reliable evidence on the existence of the so-called video, rather this is rather an organized cyber-scam.

