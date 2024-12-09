Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Beware Of Fake Shopping Offers: Christmas Cakes And Discounted Dresses

Christmas cyber fraud, police alert, fake gifts, shopping scams cyber security WhatsApp fraud online shopping fraud Christmas cakes fraud avoid phishing.

Beware Of Fake Shopping Offers: Christmas Cakes And Discounted Dresses

As the holiday season approaches, authorities are warning the public about a surge in cyber fraud targeting Christmas shoppers. Police are alerting people to be cautious of festive messages, fake gift offers, and fraudulent shopping links circulating online, especially on platforms like WhatsApp. These deceptive tactics are designed to steal your personal information and money.

During the Christmas season, you may receive messages from unknown numbers wishing you “Merry Christmas” or claiming, “You are our dear customer, this gift is for you.” While these messages may seem harmless, they could be part of a cyber scam. Police advise against clicking on any links or engaging with such messages, as they could lead to malware infections that steal your personal data.

Cybercriminals are using these festive greetings to lure people into clicking malicious links, often resulting in financial loss or identity theft. By clicking these links, you risk exposing your sensitive information, from bank details to login credentials.

In addition to fake gift messages, scammers are promoting fraudulent online shopping offers for Christmas cakes and festive clothing. You may come across tempting “Buy one, get one free” or “Order two cakes, get three free” deals. These too-good-to-be-true offers are designed to trick you into sharing personal information or making payments for items that will never arrive.

Similarly, fake links advertising massive discounts on Christmas dresses (up to 70%-80%) are circulating widely. Police warn that shopping on these fraudulent websites can lead to both financial losses and the theft of your personal data.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, it’s essential to:

  • Avoid Clicking on Suspicious Links: Don’t click on any links that come with unsolicited messages, especially those from unfamiliar sources.
  • Verify Offers Before Purchasing: Always double-check websites offering significant discounts or deals, especially if the offer seems too good to be true.
  • Look for Secure Websites: Ensure that the website is secure (check for “https://” and a padlock symbol in the URL) before making any online purchases.
  • Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect you’ve fallen victim to a scam, immediately report it by calling 1930 or filing a complaint with the local authorities.

While the holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, it is also a peak time for cybercriminals looking to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers. Police are urging the public to be cautious when engaging in online activities and shopping. Always verify the authenticity of online offers and never share personal information with untrusted sources.

