Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

“Bhai, This Is India’: German Man Visits Dharamshala, Shares Unfiltered Experience In Viral Video

Samuel Huber, a German developer, shares his unforgettable experience in Dharamshala, India. From overcoming a bumpy road trip start to immersing himself in local culture and adventure, Huber’s journey showcases the beauty and warmth of India, leaving him eager to return in 2025.

“Bhai, This Is India’: German Man Visits Dharamshala, Shares Unfiltered Experience In Viral Video

Samuel Huber, a German developer, recently shared his heartfelt experience of traveling through India, calling it one of the most unforgettable adventures of his year. Huber, who visited the country to take part in the Farcaster Builders International Fellowship in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, described his journey as an eye-opening blend of stunning landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality. His experience has left him eagerly anticipating his return in 2025.

 

A Rocky Start and a Warm Welcome

Huber’s adventure began with a road trip from Delhi to Dharamshala, alongside his fellow fellowship participants. What was supposed to be a smooth ride took an unexpected turn when the group’s car tyre burst, forcing them to spend the night in their vehicle. “Yes—India is truly NOT for beginners,” Huber joked, referencing the chaotic energy often associated with first-time visits to India.

 

Despite the rough start, Dharamshala quickly won Huber over with its breathtaking mountain views, delicious local cuisine, and the friendly nature of its residents. His initial discomfort gave way to appreciation as he immersed himself in the beauty of the town.

Cultural Immersion and Adventure

While the fellowship focused on building and coding, Huber’s time in Dharamshala wasn’t just about work. The group carved out time to explore the area, combining productivity with adventure. They played football on mountain peaks, flew drones, and even conquered the challenging Triund trek. Huber also embraced Indian culture, donning a traditional kurta gifted by his fellow participants.

On his final day, Huber shared his experience of climbing Triund with the group: “Words can’t capture the feeling. I’m truly grateful for everyone who was part of this!” His post, filled with gratitude and excitement, resonated with many.

A Journey to Remember

Huber’s heartfelt post went viral, racking up nearly 2 million views and sparking positive reactions from his audience. One user thanked him for sharing a “beautiful story” about India, emphasizing that such uplifting experiences often get overshadowed by the more challenging stories foreigners encounter.

In his closing remarks, Huber expressed his excitement to return to India in 2025. He looked forward to reuniting with his “bhais” (friends) and further exploring the diverse beauty and culture of the country. His experience stands as a testament to the transformative power of travel, even in a land as vibrant and complex as India.

Filed under

DHARAMSHALA TRAVEL India

Advertisement

Also Read

JK Rowling Sparks Controversy With Remarks Denying Existence Of ‘Trans Kids’

JK Rowling Sparks Controversy With Remarks Denying Existence Of ‘Trans Kids’

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akharas and Kalpvasis To Get Subsidized Flour At Rs 5, Rice At Rs 6 Per Kg

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akharas and Kalpvasis To Get Subsidized Flour At Rs 5, Rice At...

UN Condemns Israeli Attacks On Gaza Hospitals, Citing War Crimes And Humanitarian Crisis

UN Condemns Israeli Attacks On Gaza Hospitals, Citing War Crimes And Humanitarian Crisis

PM Modi Praises Green Army’s Women-Led Social Change Efforts In Varanasi

PM Modi Praises Green Army’s Women-Led Social Change Efforts In Varanasi

Destruction Of Europe, Russia To Dominate The World? Here’s What Baba Vanga And Nostradamus Predicted For 2025

Destruction Of Europe, Russia To Dominate The World? Here’s What Baba Vanga And Nostradamus Predicted...

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox