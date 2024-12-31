“Bhai, This Is India’: German Man Visits Dharamshala, Shares Unfiltered Experience In Viral Video

Samuel Huber, a German developer, shares his unforgettable experience in Dharamshala, India. From overcoming a bumpy road trip start to immersing himself in local culture and adventure, Huber’s journey showcases the beauty and warmth of India, leaving him eager to return in 2025.

Samuel Huber, a German developer, recently shared his heartfelt experience of traveling through India, calling it one of the most unforgettable adventures of his year. Huber, who visited the country to take part in the Farcaster Builders International Fellowship in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, described his journey as an eye-opening blend of stunning landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality. His experience has left him eagerly anticipating his return in 2025.

A Rocky Start and a Warm Welcome

Huber’s adventure began with a road trip from Delhi to Dharamshala, alongside his fellow fellowship participants. What was supposed to be a smooth ride took an unexpected turn when the group’s car tyre burst, forcing them to spend the night in their vehicle. “Yes—India is truly NOT for beginners,” Huber joked, referencing the chaotic energy often associated with first-time visits to India.

Then began our journey at night.

The driver arrived. Target destination: Dharamsala. We loaded ourselves in the car and expected a good 12-hour ride. Easy, right?

Not so much. In fact, what happened next was unexpected. pic.twitter.com/1bgY0WFOcL — Samuel 🦤 (🧱,🔥) (@samuellhuber) December 23, 2024

Despite the rough start, Dharamshala quickly won Huber over with its breathtaking mountain views, delicious local cuisine, and the friendly nature of its residents. His initial discomfort gave way to appreciation as he immersed himself in the beauty of the town.

Cultural Immersion and Adventure

While the fellowship focused on building and coding, Huber’s time in Dharamshala wasn’t just about work. The group carved out time to explore the area, combining productivity with adventure. They played football on mountain peaks, flew drones, and even conquered the challenging Triund trek. Huber also embraced Indian culture, donning a traditional kurta gifted by his fellow participants.

On his final day, Huber shared his experience of climbing Triund with the group: “Words can’t capture the feeling. I’m truly grateful for everyone who was part of this!” His post, filled with gratitude and excitement, resonated with many.

Then one evening we went to a different location. @jessepollak called in remotely to talk about building onchain.

I love how we can connect anywhere and everywhere. Prior to this, we had comedians who made fun of me and @_proxystudio — so wholesome and we thoroughly enjoyed… pic.twitter.com/Vw4dAWr0oc — Samuel 🦤 (🧱,🔥) (@samuellhuber) December 23, 2024

A Journey to Remember

Huber’s heartfelt post went viral, racking up nearly 2 million views and sparking positive reactions from his audience. One user thanked him for sharing a “beautiful story” about India, emphasizing that such uplifting experiences often get overshadowed by the more challenging stories foreigners encounter.

In his closing remarks, Huber expressed his excitement to return to India in 2025. He looked forward to reuniting with his “bhais” (friends) and further exploring the diverse beauty and culture of the country. His experience stands as a testament to the transformative power of travel, even in a land as vibrant and complex as India.