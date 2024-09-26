British Influencer’s Bhang Adventure Takes A Nasty Turn

A recent trip to India took a troubling turn for British influencer Sam Pepper, who ended up hospitalized due to food poisoning after consuming bhang. Taking to Instagram, Pepper detailed his experience, expressing initial enjoyment that quickly devolved into severe illness.

A Trusting Encounter Turns Sour

In his video, Pepper recounted, “I did the worst thing you could do in India and I ended up in the hospital. The food that you should never ever touch and I tried myself some of that finger milk (bhang). This guy’s been on the street for over 17 years making this. The guy making the drink was a holy man, so I had a bit of a trust in him but I probably shouldn’t have.”

After enjoying the drink, he felt fine throughout the day, but that night, everything changed dramatically. “I woke up at 7 PM, violently vomiting,” he described. “I couldn’t control anything inside me. At 7 am in the morning it finally stopped, I felt relieved but had a crazy fever.”

A Rollercoaster of Symptoms and Hospitalization

Pepper’s health worsened, leading him to call a doctor. “This doctor had a very nice briefcase so I trusted everything he said,” he noted, but the medication he received only exacerbated his condition. “Next thing I know instead of coming out of my mouth it was coming out the other end.”

After enduring hours of sickness, his friends took him to a hospital. Upon arrival, he discovered his temperature had soared to 102.5 degrees. Observing a concerning change in his stool color, he commented on the lack of clarity from the medical staff despite numerous tests.

Hospital Frustrations and Returning to Bangkok

Pepper raised concerns about his treatment, claiming that one night, the hospital staff left his IV drip valve open, which heightened his anxiety. Feeling unsafe and unsatisfied with the care, he ultimately chose to return to Bangkok for further tests.

Public Reaction and Commentary

The incident has drawn significant attention online, prompting mixed reactions from social media users. Some expressed sympathy, while others took the opportunity to poke fun at his experience. One commenter wrote, “India’s food and drinks aren’t for everyone—hope he recovers soon!” Another remarked, “Bhang is not for the faint-hearted, especially for first-timers. Poor guy.”

Conversely, some criticized his choices, with one user saying, “Why the heck do all these people come and eat on the roadside when you know your stomach is not strong enough to digest?” Another added, “Who told you to drink from there mate? There are big restaurants and better places to eat food.”

As of now, Pepper’s video has garnered over 71,000 views, sparking a lively discussion around his experience in India.

