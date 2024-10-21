Employee Sends Photo Of Their Posterior After Boss Requests Sick Leave Proof

An employee shocked their boss by sending a photo of their posterior as proof of a medical condition, raising concerns about workplace decorum and potential repercussions.

In an astonishing incident, an employee recently shared on social media that they sent their supervisor a photo of their posterior as proof of their medical condition after facing inquiries about their sick leave. The employee had contacted their manager to request time off due to severe hemorrhoids, which made it difficult for them to stand for long periods.

Upon hearing this, the supervisor insisted on receiving legitimate documentation to verify the employee’s claims. Instead of providing a typical doctor’s note or medical documentation, the employee opted for an unconventional response, leaving many in disbelief. This unexpected action has been labeled a “power move” by some, showcasing a dramatic reaction to the supervisor’s demands.

Details Surrounding The Incident

The employee recounted the incident on a Reddit confession page. “I was called out today because I have hemorrhoids and cannot stand for any amount of time. The manager said I need to send him proof, so I sent him a picture of my posterior showing the hemorrhoids,” the individual stated. However, they later reflected on the appropriateness of their actions and the potential consequences at work.

“Now, thinking about it, I’m not sure if I broke any company rules or laws by sending him the picture. Will I face trouble with HR or the police if he informs them?” the employee pondered in a follow-up post.

The Seriousness of Hemorrhoids

This decision to share a photo of their private area as proof underscores the extreme lengths to which individuals may go to validate their medical conditions. Rather than submitting standard medical documentation, the employee chose to provide a graphic representation of their issue to illustrate the discomfort associated with hemorrhoids.

Hemorrhoids are characterized by significant swelling or a hard lump around and inside the a***, often resulting in painful bowel movements. This condition can severely hinder daily activities, including the ability to stand for extended periods.

