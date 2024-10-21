Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Employee Sends Photo Of Their Posterior After Boss Requests Sick Leave Proof

An employee shocked their boss by sending a photo of their posterior as proof of a medical condition, raising concerns about workplace decorum and potential repercussions.

Employee Sends Photo Of Their Posterior After Boss Requests Sick Leave Proof

In an astonishing incident, an employee recently shared on social media that they sent their supervisor a photo of their posterior as proof of their medical condition after facing inquiries about their sick leave. The employee had contacted their manager to request time off due to severe hemorrhoids, which made it difficult for them to stand for long periods.

Upon hearing this, the supervisor insisted on receiving legitimate documentation to verify the employee’s claims. Instead of providing a typical doctor’s note or medical documentation, the employee opted for an unconventional response, leaving many in disbelief. This unexpected action has been labeled a “power move” by some, showcasing a dramatic reaction to the supervisor’s demands.

Details Surrounding The Incident

The employee recounted the incident on a Reddit confession page. “I was called out today because I have hemorrhoids and cannot stand for any amount of time. The manager said I need to send him proof, so I sent him a picture of my posterior showing the hemorrhoids,” the individual stated. However, they later reflected on the appropriateness of their actions and the potential consequences at work.

“Now, thinking about it, I’m not sure if I broke any company rules or laws by sending him the picture. Will I face trouble with HR or the police if he informs them?” the employee pondered in a follow-up post.

The Seriousness of Hemorrhoids

This decision to share a photo of their private area as proof underscores the extreme lengths to which individuals may go to validate their medical conditions. Rather than submitting standard medical documentation, the employee chose to provide a graphic representation of their issue to illustrate the discomfort associated with hemorrhoids.

Hemorrhoids are characterized by significant swelling or a hard lump around and inside the a***, often resulting in painful bowel movements. This condition can severely hinder daily activities, including the ability to stand for extended periods.

MUST READ | Zombie Apocalypse On Wheels: Japan’s Haunted Bullet Train Takes Terror To New Heights!

Filed under

Medical Leave Offbeat News Sick Leave Proof
Advertisement

Also Read

Sindhi Foundation To Honor Activists At Washington Monument For Struggle For Sindh

Sindhi Foundation To Honor Activists At Washington Monument For Struggle For Sindh

UAE Dispatches 12th Aircraft With 40 Tonnes Of Relief Aid To Lebanon

UAE Dispatches 12th Aircraft With 40 Tonnes Of Relief Aid To Lebanon

NBA 2024-25 Season: How To Watch, Schedule, Key Dates And All You Need To Know

NBA 2024-25 Season: How To Watch, Schedule, Key Dates And All You Need To Know

Tata Group Collaborates With Somerville College To Build Ratan Tata Building

Tata Group Collaborates With Somerville College To Build Ratan Tata Building

US Elections: New Poll Shows Harris Edges Out Trump On Key Key Economic Questions

US Elections: New Poll Shows Harris Edges Out Trump On Key Key Economic Questions

Entertainment

Why Was Nicole Kidman Willing To ‘Abandon Everything’ For Babygirl?

Why Was Nicole Kidman Willing To ‘Abandon Everything’ For Babygirl?

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox