Zombie Apocalypse On Wheels: Japan’s Haunted Bullet Train Takes Terror To New Heights!

In a thrilling blend of travel and terror, Japan’s renowned bullet train transformed into a haunted house this past Saturday, captivating around 40 adrenaline-seeking passengers on a journey between Tokyo and Osaka. Organised just in time for Halloween, this innovative event was billed as the “world’s first haunted house experience on a running shinkansen,” providing an unforgettable ride that combined speed with spine-chilling scares.

Inspired by the 2016 South Korean blockbuster “Train to Busan,” where passengers battle zombies on a moving train, the event turned an otherwise serene two-and-a-half-hour ride into a live-action horror movie. From the moment the shinkansen left the station, all appeared calm, but it wasn’t long before chaos erupted. Actors, strategically positioned in the seats, jolted into action, transforming into gory zombies that sent passengers screaming in terror.

A Unique Experience for Adventurous Souls

Event organiser Kenta Iwana, representing Kowagarasetai—literally translated as the “scare squad”—explained the motivation behind the project. “We wanted to depict the normally safe, peaceful shinkansen—something we take for granted—collapsing in the blink of an eye,” he said, capturing the essence of the experience.

Passengers like Joshua Payne, a 31-year-old American tourist, were thoroughly engaged in the performance. “I literally felt like I was in the film, just sitting here watching it take place in front of me,” he shared. “The fact that we can physically go from Tokyo to Osaka right now and have this whole performance at the same time… I think is really cool and maybe a little bit groundbreaking.”

This haunted ride isn’t the first experimental endeavour for the Central Japan Railway Company. Following a significant drop in long-distance travel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the railway operator has sought to diversify its offerings by renting out compartments for unique events. From sushi restaurants to bar lounges, even wrestling matches have made their way onto the bullet train, highlighting the shinkansen’s versatility as a venue.

A Balance of Horror and Entertainment

Marie Izumi, a representative of JR Central’s tourism subsidiary, initially thought a zombie-themed commute would be “almost impossible to pull off.” However, the successful execution of the event opened her eyes to “new possibilities” for the iconic train, suggesting that concerts and comedy shows could also be in the pipeline.

While toys like chainsaws and guns were used for dramatic effect, organisers ensured that depictions of extreme violence and gore were carefully avoided, protecting the shinkansen’s squeaky-clean image. The two-and-a-half-hour tour also featured light-hearted performances, including zombie cheerleaders, magicians, and even a choreographed dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” ensuring a well-rounded experience for all aboard.

Ayaka Imaide from Kowagarasetai explained, “Nobody wants to sit tight for such a long time being constantly exposed to horror.” This balance between fright and fun kept spirits high, making the adventure enjoyable for everyone.

A Worthwhile Ticket Price for a Memorable Adventure

Many passengers felt that the experience was worth the ticket price, which reached up to 50,000 yen (approximately $335). Naohiko Nozawa, 30, praised the immersive experience, stating, “The appearance of so many different kinds of zombies kept me entertained all the way.” As they rode the rails of Japan’s iconic shinkansen, passengers encountered a uniquely thrilling fusion of horror and high-speed travel, redefining the boundaries of train experiences.

As the event showcased, Japan’s efficient and clean bullet train can also serve as a stage for creativity, fun, and fright. With the successful execution of this haunted train journey, the possibilities for future entertainment on the shinkansen seem limitless, paving the way for even more unique experiences.