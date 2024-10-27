Kali Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance

Within the five-day Diwali celebration, Goddess Kali is worshipped twice—once on Narak Chaturdashi and again on the dark Amavasya night of Diwali.

Diwali, the festival devoted to Goddess Lakshmi, also embraces the tradition of performing Kali Puja, especially in regions like West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. Within the five-day Diwali celebration, Goddess Kali is worshipped twice—once on Narak Chaturdashi and again on the dark Amavasya night of Diwali.

It’s believed that by worshipping Goddess Kali, devotees are liberated from fears, sufferings, and the influence of negative energies, including black magic. Let’s explore the significance and muhurat for Kali Puja on Diwali night.

KALI PUJA 2024: DATE

Kali Puja will be observed on Kartik Amavasya, which falls on the night of Diwali, October 31, 2024. While the majority in India worship Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam observe this night as a time for Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja.

KALI PUJA MUHURAT

Kartik Amavasya Begins: October 31, 2024, at 3:52 PM

Kartik Amavasya Ends: November 1, 2024, at 6:18 PM

Kali Puja Nishita Kaal Timing: 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM

Duration: 52 minutes

SIGNIFICANCE OF KALI PUJA

Among the ten Mahavidyas of Goddess Durga, Goddess Kali is revered as the ultimate embodiment of power. Devotees believe that worshipping her dispels fears and negative influences.

Tantric practitioners regard Kali Puja as highly potent, and it is said that Mahakali’s blessings can bring rapid fulfilment of desires. Performing Kali Puja is also a strong remedy to mitigate the inauspicious effects of planetary influences like Rahu, Ketu, and Shani.

HOW KALI PUJA IS PERFORMED

Kali Puja can be performed in two ways: general worship and tantric worship. General worship is open to anyone. In this practice, 108 hibiscus flowers, 108 bilva leaves, 108 clay lamps, and 108 blades of grass are offered to Goddess Kali.

Seasonal fruits, sweets, khichdi, kheer, and fried vegetables are also presented as prasad. The ritual includes fasting from morning until night, followed by offerings, a homa (fire ritual), and floral offerings.

Through Kali Puja, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Kali for protection, peace, and spiritual strength during the auspicious Diwali season.