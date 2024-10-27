Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kali Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance

Within the five-day Diwali celebration, Goddess Kali is worshipped twice—once on Narak Chaturdashi and again on the dark Amavasya night of Diwali.

Kali Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance

Diwali, the festival devoted to Goddess Lakshmi, also embraces the tradition of performing Kali Puja, especially in regions like West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. Within the five-day Diwali celebration, Goddess Kali is worshipped twice—once on Narak Chaturdashi and again on the dark Amavasya night of Diwali.

It’s believed that by worshipping Goddess Kali, devotees are liberated from fears, sufferings, and the influence of negative energies, including black magic. Let’s explore the significance and muhurat for Kali Puja on Diwali night.

KALI PUJA 2024: DATE
Kali Puja will be observed on Kartik Amavasya, which falls on the night of Diwali, October 31, 2024. While the majority in India worship Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam observe this night as a time for Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja.

KALI PUJA MUHURAT
Kartik Amavasya Begins: October 31, 2024, at 3:52 PM
Kartik Amavasya Ends: November 1, 2024, at 6:18 PM
Kali Puja Nishita Kaal Timing: 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM
Duration: 52 minutes

SIGNIFICANCE OF KALI PUJA
Among the ten Mahavidyas of Goddess Durga, Goddess Kali is revered as the ultimate embodiment of power. Devotees believe that worshipping her dispels fears and negative influences.

Tantric practitioners regard Kali Puja as highly potent, and it is said that Mahakali’s blessings can bring rapid fulfilment of desires. Performing Kali Puja is also a strong remedy to mitigate the inauspicious effects of planetary influences like Rahu, Ketu, and Shani.

HOW KALI PUJA IS PERFORMED
Kali Puja can be performed in two ways: general worship and tantric worship. General worship is open to anyone. In this practice, 108 hibiscus flowers, 108 bilva leaves, 108 clay lamps, and 108 blades of grass are offered to Goddess Kali.

Seasonal fruits, sweets, khichdi, kheer, and fried vegetables are also presented as prasad. The ritual includes fasting from morning until night, followed by offerings, a homa (fire ritual), and floral offerings.

Through Kali Puja, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Kali for protection, peace, and spiritual strength during the auspicious Diwali season.

Filed under

KAL PUJA MUHURAT KALI PUJA 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He Say?

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He...

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won the Lottery?

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won...

Entertainment

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox