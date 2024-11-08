Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Oberoi Hotels & Resorts To Open First UK Property In London’s Mayfair

The property, located at 40-46 Brook Street, will serve as a flagship boutique hotel offering the brand’s signature design, world-class service, and a unique hospitality experience.

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts will debut in the UK with a new luxury hotel in London’s prestigious Mayfair district. The property, located at 40-46 Brook Street, will serve as a flagship boutique hotel offering the brand’s signature design, world-class service, and a unique hospitality experience.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Grosvenor and EIH London Investments Ltd., with plans for the hotel to be part of a broader development in the South Molton area, currently London’s largest mixed-use project in the West End.

The listed 33,000 sq. ft. building is being restored by Grosvenor, which obtained planning permission in 2022 to transform the site. In addition to the Oberoi Hotel, the South Molton development will include office spaces, residential units, retail outlets, restaurants, cafés, and public leisure areas.

At the heart of this development is a 267,000 sq. ft. joint venture between Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan UK, set to deliver two modern office buildings on Brook Street and Davies Street. The project aims to revitalize the area, attracting £6.5 million in annual spending and creating over 1,000 permanent jobs upon completion, with another 450 jobs during construction.

Construction began in November 2023, with the entire project expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Rachel Dickie, Executive Director of Investment and Development at Grosvenor, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “Securing a prestigious brand like Oberoi Hotels & Resorts as the anchor for our South Molton development is exactly what we envisioned in creating a destination of global significance.”

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, noted, “Our partnership with Grosvenor marks an exciting milestone in our global expansion. London is an important destination for our guests, and we are excited to introduce our renowned hospitality to this vibrant city.”

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and CEO of The Oberoi Group, added, “The Oberoi, Mayfair, will be a luxurious retreat that captures the essence of Mayfair and London’s dynamic spirit. We look forward to bringing Oberoi’s legendary service to such an iconic location.”

JLL represented Grosvenor in the transaction, while Johnny Sandelson advised EIH London Investments Ltd. Grosvenor is a global leader in urban development, including ventures in food, agtech, rural estate management, and philanthropy.

 

Mayfair Oberoi Hotels Resorts The Oberoi
