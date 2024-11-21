Viral: Photo Of Newlywed Bride On Train’s Floor Sparks Backlash; Is The Internet Decieving You?

A recent image of a newlywed bride sitting on the floor of Indian railways with her luggage has sparked a significant discussion amongst the netizens. Looking at her ghunghat and her bright red saree, the people across social media platforms came together in support of the woman.

Shared on an Instagram story by Lakshay Chaudhary, an internet influencer and video creator, the photo from an Indian railway coach showing the woman resting against the footboard of the train garnered massive backlash. Chaudhary’s story that went largely viral was captioned, “No income, no marriage,” indicating that the husband did not have enough money to buy a ticket for his family, due to which the bride had to travel without a ticket in an uncomfortable manner. Chaudhary had further taken the opportunity to point out how women should not be married to those who are financially incapable of providing the basic amenities and to run a family. This was followed by several other online users taking turns criticizing the husband. Seconding Chaudhary’s remark that further read, “Sex and marriage should be allowed as per individual ITR in India,” many online users took a similar stance on the situation.

The other perspective

However, while the Internet was largely focused on criticising the husband for his lack of ability to provide for a basic train ticket, in another post, an X (formerly Twitter) user, Jitesh, shared the same image and tagged railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, mocking the minister for inadequate provision of facilities. His tweet read, “Thank you @AshwiniVaishnaw ji because of you my wife is getting this world class Train facility today. I will always be indebted to you.”

Thank you @AshwiniVaishnaw ji because of you my wife is getting this world class Train facility today. I will always be indebted to you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/w9W2WwLK90 — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) November 19, 2024

The contradicting perspective of the image over the internet has created confusion over the internet, with a large number of users finding it hard to decide what to believe.

While Lakshay Chaudhary advocates that only a person with an income reaching above Rs 7,00,000 should be allowed to marry but should not be allowed to have kids since he believes that the family might not be financially capable of raising children and providing for them basic amenities like a good education, Jitesh’s tweet indicates that he received the short end of the bargain, and it was due to the mismanagement of the Indian Railways that his wife had to endure an uncomfortable train journey. The real question that arises is whether everything that one sees over the internet is factually correct. What, or rather, who should one believe amidst such chaotic online discussions?

Netizens React

Nonetheless, the internet was quick to react to the situation. While it still remains uncertain as to whether this image was actually originally posted by Jitesh or the image of the new bride has been posted by an unknown source, however, that has not stopped the criticism that the post has garnered over the past two days.

Several netizens have seconded Lakshay Chaudhary’s proposition, “Up to two kids for those earning more than Rs 15,00,000. Those with an income over Rs 1,00,00,000 could have unlimited sex.” One user wrote, “Dear parents, please don’t marry your daughter to a man who cannot afford a decent lifestyle for himself and also your daughter. Sooner or later economical crisis will become the reason for their daily fights”, one user wrote. Another wrote, “It makes sense to get married and have children when you have money to sustain your household and give your children a decent lifestyle. We see so many kids begging on streets with another one on the way.”

Dear parents please don’t marry your daughter to a man who cannot afford a decent lifestyle for himself and also your daughter. Sooner or later economical crisis will become the reason for their daily fights.#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/JmBrQmfbFH — Potato!🚩 (@Avoid_potato) November 19, 2024

