Viral Video Captures Stray Dog’s Unexpected Adventure On Great Pyramid

Soaring over Egypt’s iconic Great Pyramids, paragliders recently experienced a surprising moment when they spotted a stray dog atop one of the ancient structures. This unexpected sighting occurred during a sunrise flight led by US paraglider Marshall Mosher and his fellow adventurers.

A Surprising Sight

As Mosher and his team glided above the pyramids, they noticed something moving back and forth on top of Khafre, the second tallest pyramid. Initially, one of the paragliders mistook the figure for a mountain lion. Upon closer inspection, they discovered it was a dog, seemingly chasing birds at the summit of the 448-foot-tall (136-meter) pyramid.

“I thought maybe he was stuck up there,” Mosher recalled. However, his concern quickly turned to humor. “If he got himself up, he can get himself down unless he found some secret portal that helped him teleport to the top of the pyramids,” he joked.

The Dog’s Journey Goes Viral

Curious about the dog’s fate, the paragliders returned the following day, but they couldn’t find it. Fortunately, a fellow adventurer captured video footage of what appeared to be the same dog safely descending the pyramid.

While it’s unclear if it was indeed the same dog—given the numerous strays that roam the Pyramids complex—Mosher expressed his intention to support local animal shelters in Cairo to help these animals find better homes.

The initial videos of the dog quickly gained traction on social media, with Mosher’s first post amassing millions of views overnight. He remarked on the unexpected interest: “I thought the opportunity to fly over the pyramids was decently interesting news, but no one cares about that.”

A Mythological Connection

Some social media users humorously associated the dog with Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead, often depicted with a jackal head.

Mosher, who regularly participates in an annual paragliding event organized by SkyOne Egypt, remarked on the appeal of the view: “I can see why the dog wanted to go up there. It’s definitely the best view for a Cairo street dog that I can think exists.”

