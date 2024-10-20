Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Viral Video Captures Stray Dog’s Unexpected Adventure On Great Pyramid

Soaring over Egypt's iconic Great Pyramids, paragliders recently experienced a surprising moment when they spotted a stray dog atop one of the ancient structures.

Viral Video Captures Stray Dog’s Unexpected Adventure On Great Pyramid

Soaring over Egypt’s iconic Great Pyramids, paragliders recently experienced a surprising moment when they spotted a stray dog atop one of the ancient structures. This unexpected sighting occurred during a sunrise flight led by US paraglider Marshall Mosher and his fellow adventurers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marshall Mosher (@marshallmosher)

A Surprising Sight

As Mosher and his team glided above the pyramids, they noticed something moving back and forth on top of Khafre, the second tallest pyramid. Initially, one of the paragliders mistook the figure for a mountain lion. Upon closer inspection, they discovered it was a dog, seemingly chasing birds at the summit of the 448-foot-tall (136-meter) pyramid.

“I thought maybe he was stuck up there,” Mosher recalled. However, his concern quickly turned to humor. “If he got himself up, he can get himself down unless he found some secret portal that helped him teleport to the top of the pyramids,” he joked.

The Dog’s Journey Goes Viral

Curious about the dog’s fate, the paragliders returned the following day, but they couldn’t find it. Fortunately, a fellow adventurer captured video footage of what appeared to be the same dog safely descending the pyramid.

While it’s unclear if it was indeed the same dog—given the numerous strays that roam the Pyramids complex—Mosher expressed his intention to support local animal shelters in Cairo to help these animals find better homes.

The initial videos of the dog quickly gained traction on social media, with Mosher’s first post amassing millions of views overnight. He remarked on the unexpected interest: “I thought the opportunity to fly over the pyramids was decently interesting news, but no one cares about that.”

A Mythological Connection

Some social media users humorously associated the dog with Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead, often depicted with a jackal head.

Mosher, who regularly participates in an annual paragliding event organized by SkyOne Egypt, remarked on the appeal of the view: “I can see why the dog wanted to go up there. It’s definitely the best view for a Cairo street dog that I can think exists.”

ALSO READ: Disabled British Journalist Crawls On Flight, As Airline Fails To Provide Wheelchair 

Filed under

Great Pyramid STRAY DOG viral video
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Are Scientists Targeting Volcanic Magma For Research?

Why Are Scientists Targeting Volcanic Magma For Research?

Israel Strikes Southern Beirut, Targeting Hezbollah Financing Group

Israel Strikes Southern Beirut, Targeting Hezbollah Financing Group

Cheryl Hines Speaks Out: Navigating Marriage Amid RFK Jr.’s Scandal

Cheryl Hines Speaks Out: Navigating Marriage Amid RFK Jr.’s Scandal

Moscow’s Expectations For Trump Fade: A Shift To Cautious Appraisal

Moscow’s Expectations For Trump Fade: A Shift To Cautious Appraisal

26 Poorest Countries Struggle As Debt Surpasses 2006 Levels

26 Poorest Countries Struggle As Debt Surpasses 2006 Levels

Entertainment

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New Death Threats

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New

POSCO Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor: Here’s What Happened

POSCO Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor: Here’s What Happened

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox