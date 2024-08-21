Watch: Heavy Rains Lead to Water Leakage at Hyderabad Airport: Passenger Video Sparks Concern

Hyderabad has been grappling with heavy rainfall since Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for August 19. The intense downpour caused significant traffic disruptions and widespread waterlogging throughout the city. Amid these weather-related challenges, an unusual incident occurred at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), where water leakage was reported inside a terminal.

A passenger recorded and shared a video on X, showing water dripping from the ceiling of the terminal. The affected area was cordoned off with temporary barricades. The video quickly gained attention, accumulating over 20,000 views, and sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens.

Hyderabad Airport joins the Leaky Roof Infrastructure Party pic.twitter.com/0XC5oDxTeG — serish (@serish) August 19, 2024

The official statement from GMR Hyderabad International Airport addressed the situation, noting that heavy rainfall, measured at approximately 35.2 mm with 17 mm falling within just 10 minutes, caused water to spill into one location of the terminal. The statement clarified that there was no leakage, choking, or water stagnation on the roof and that the airport’s team was working with technical experts to prevent such incidents in the future.

Despite the official response, the video drew criticism online. Comments from social media users highlighted concerns about the quality of construction and maintenance at the airport. One user expressed disappointment, questioning the standards of GMR, the airport’s management company, and comparing the incident to previous issues at other terminals.

What is this @RGIAHyd . I thought GMR would maintain some standards in construction. Seems like everyone doesn’t maintain some safety and quality standards in construction. What if that roof collapse like what happened in Delhi terminal. This is new extension opened recently 🥲 — Gopinath (@Gopinath_382) August 19, 2024

Another comment pointed out that the leakage appeared to be in the newly expanded terminal, criticizing its construction quality. Further remarks suggested that the incident reflected poorly on the materials used and the overall upkeep of the airport facilities. Some users speculated that the issue might be related to ongoing expansion work at RGIA.

In June, a section of the roof at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi collapsed following heavy rainfall in the city, resulting in one death and six injuries. This recent incident at Hyderabad Airport has reignited concerns about infrastructure resilience during extreme weather events.

In response to the online backlash, officials assured that steps were being taken to address the situation and improve the terminal’s infrastructure. The airport remains committed to ensuring that such issues are resolved promptly to maintain passenger safety and comfort.

As Hyderabad continues to experience heavy rains, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to manage the impact on the city’s infrastructure and public services.

