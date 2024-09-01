Watch: Heroic Cop Rescues Man From Train Accident At Mumbai Station

Proving the line 'there is goodness in this world' true, an off-duty Mumbai Police officer, PC Balaso Dhage heroically saved a man life at Goregaon Railway Station.

While attempting to board a moving train, the man fell and was dangerously close to slipping underneath it. But thanks to PC Dhage’s swift intervention, his life was saved.

This post has received over 700,000 views and nearly 30,000 likes, with the numbers continuing to grow. Many comments have praised PC Dhage’s bravery, with one user saying “Salute for a wonderful good work. Salute to your great work for saving the life of a youth by risking your life. I hope the Maharashtra government respects this work properly.”

Another praising the officer said “Great efforts! Respect to police officer.”