  • From Komodo Dragon To Argentina Black: 7 Largest Lizards In The World

From Komodo Dragon To Argentina Black: 7 Largest Lizards In The World

From the massive Komodo dragon to the intelligent Argentina tegu, these seven lizards represent some of the largest and most fascinating reptiles in the world. Found across different continents, they thrive in diverse habitats such as rivers, forests, and islands. While some are fierce predators, others are calm and adaptable, showing the incredible variety in the lizard family.

By: Last Updated: September 13, 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Komodo Dragon- The Giant Predator
1/8

Komodo Dragon- The Giant Predator

The Komodo dragon is the largest living lizard, growing up to 10 feet long and weighing over 150 pounds. Found in Indonesia, it is powerful carnivore with a venomous bite, capable of taking down animals much larger than itself.

Perentie- Australia's Largest Lizard
2/8

Perentie- Australia's Largest Lizard

Native to Australia, the perentie can reach lengths of up to 8 feet. Known for its speed and intelligence, this monitor lizard is a skilled hunter, feeding on birds, reptiles, and small mammals.

Nile Monitor- Africa's Fierce Hunter
3/8

Nile Monitor- Africa's Fierce Hunter

The Nile monitor is one of the Africa's most aggressive lizards, reaching lengths of about 7 feet. It is an excellent swimmer and climber, often found near rivers and wetlands, where it hunts fish, eggs, and small animals.

Crocodile Monitor- The Climbing Giant
4/8

Crocodile Monitor- The Climbing Giant

Found in Papua New Guinea, the crocodile monitor is famous for its long tail and sharp claws. It can grow over 8 feet in length, making it one of the longest lizards in the world.

Black Throated Monitor- The Gentle Giant
5/8

Black Throated Monitor- The Gentle Giant

This species, native to Africa, can grow up to 7 feet long and weigh more than 60 pounds. Despite its size, it’s less aggressive than other monitor lizards and is known for its calm behavior in captivity.

Asian Water Monitor- The Aquatic Titan
6/8

Asian Water Monitor- The Aquatic Titan

The Asian water monitor is a semi aquatic species found throughout South and Southeast Asia. Growing up to 9 feet, it is a fast swimmer and often feeds on fish, amphibians, and carrion.

Argentine Black and White Tegu- The Powerful Omnivore
7/8

Argentine Black and White Tegu- The Powerful Omnivore

Native to South America, this large lizard can grow up to 4.5 feet long. Unlike other giant lizards, tegus are omnivores, feeding on fruits, insects, and small animals, and are known for their surprising intelligence.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only.

