  8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World

Purple flowering trees add a striking and elegant beauty to landscapes around the world, offering vibrant bursts of color that can transform streets, gardens, and parks. Each of these trees not only dazzled with shades of violet and lavender but also supports biodiversity by attracting pollinators, making them both visually and ecologically valuable.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
1/9

Jacaranda Tree

This tree is found in South America, South Africa, and Australia. It is the most iconic purple flowering tree in the world. It produces canopy of trumpet shaped lavender blue flowers each spring.

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
2/9

Chaste Tree

It is found in Mediterranean, Southern United States, and parts of Asia. A large shrub tree known for its aromatic leaves and long spikes of violet purple flowers that bloom in mid late summer.

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
3/9

Princess Flower

It is found in Florida, Hawaii, and Brazil, a tropical tree or large shrub boasting vivid royal purple blooms. Its velvety, dark green leaves add extra contrast to its striking flowers.

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
4/9

Purple Orchid Tree

It is found in Florida, the Caribbean, and India. This tree features large, orchid like blooms in shades of purple and magenta. Commonly used in landscaping in tropical and subtropical areas.

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
5/9

Texas Mountain Laurel

It is found in Texas and Northern Mexico, it is renowned for its deep violet blue flower clusters that smell like grape soda. The glossy evergreen leaves and cascading flowers make it a standout in arid landscapes.

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
6/9

Wisteria Tree

It is found in China, Japan, and Southeastern United States, commonly seen as a vine, Wisteria can be trained into a small tree with proper care. These trees are admired for their elegance and are popular in formal gardens and arboretums.

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
7/9

Crepe Myrtle

It is found in India, China, and Southeastern United States, come in various colors including stunning purples. These deciduous bloom in summer, covering themselves in crepe like flowers that range from lavender to deep violet.

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
8/9

Paulownia Tree

It is found in China and part of Europe, also known as the Empress or Princess Tree, it produces large, bell shaped lavender flowers in spirng before its leaves emerge.

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
9/9

Disclaimer

The information and appreciation provided is just for informational purposes only.

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery

8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery
8 Purple Flowering Trees and Where To Spot Them In The World - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

