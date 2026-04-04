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Home > Elections > Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night, Attacked Amid Tense Kerala Election Campaign, Gunman Injured, 5 Arrested

Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night, Attacked Amid Tense Kerala Election Campaign, Gunman Injured, 5 Arrested

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor narrowly escaped a shocking late-night attack in Kerala while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.

Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night. Photos: X
Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 4, 2026 10:16:05 IST

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Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night, Attacked Amid Tense Kerala Election Campaign, Gunman Injured, 5 Arrested

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor narrowly escaped a shocking late-night attack in Kerala while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections. According to local media reports, his convoy was chased and stopped by a group of men in Malappuram, creating a tense situation just days before voting. 

Shashi Tharoor Attack: Convoy Chased and Attacked During Kerala Election Campaign

According to local reports, a group of men on motorcycles chased Shashi Tharoor’s car near Thiruvalli Chellithodu bridge while he was on his way to a campaign event in Wandoor. The attackers stopped hsi convoy and verbally abused his security team. During the chaos, his gunman tried to protect him but got injured in the scuffle.

Following the gunman’s complaint, Wandoor Police filed a case. The main accused, Ummar, has been arrested and booked under a non-bailable charge. Two more suspects have also been taken into custody, taking the total number of accused to three. Police are now investigating the motive behind the attack and whether more people were involved. 

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Shashi Tharoor Questions Centre’s FCRA Bill Ahead of Kerala Assembly Election

The incident occurred days before Kerala goes to the polls on April 9. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday expressed doubts over the Centre’s reported withdrawal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, saying the government’s move “cannot be fully trusted.”

Speaking to ANI in Nilambur, Tharoor said, “The Centre’s reported withdrawal of the FCRA Amendment Bill cannot be fully trusted. The urgency with which the central government is attempting to introduce changes to the FCRA is difficult to understand. There is a possibility of the bill being reintroduced when Parliament reconvenes on the 16th.”

Tharoor added that the opposition will remain vigilant, stressing, “The opposition will not allow the passage of any amendment that creates anxiety among religious minorities.”

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has been listed for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The FCRA Bill, 2026, was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25 and seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, and is aimed at enhancing the transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in India.

Also Read: West Bengal Elections 2026: Will Malda Violence Be Used As A Political Tool By TMC Against AIMIM And BJP Amid Poll Blame Game? 

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Tags: Assembly Election 2026congress mp attack keralaKerala Assembly elections 2026kerala election newsmalappuram attack newsshashi tharoor attackshashi tharoor convoy attack

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Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night, Attacked Amid Tense Kerala Election Campaign, Gunman Injured, 5 Arrested

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Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night, Attacked Amid Tense Kerala Election Campaign, Gunman Injured, 5 Arrested

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Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night, Attacked Amid Tense Kerala Election Campaign, Gunman Injured, 5 Arrested
Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night, Attacked Amid Tense Kerala Election Campaign, Gunman Injured, 5 Arrested
Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night, Attacked Amid Tense Kerala Election Campaign, Gunman Injured, 5 Arrested
Shashi Tharoor Attack: Congress MP’s Convoy Chased Late Night, Attacked Amid Tense Kerala Election Campaign, Gunman Injured, 5 Arrested

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