LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS: Sanju Samson-Starrer CSK Hit Rock Bottom After Second Consecutive Loss; Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Claim Top Spot

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS: Sanju Samson-Starrer CSK Hit Rock Bottom After Second Consecutive Loss; Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Claim Top Spot

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Punjab Kings move to the top of the standings after defeating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets, while CSK languish at the bottom with a net run rate of -2.562 following two consecutive losses. Check the latest IPL 2026 points table here after the CSK vs PBKS match at Chepauk.

CSK and PBKS players engage in handshakes. (ANI)
CSK and PBKS players engage in handshakes. (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 4, 2026 10:40:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS: Sanju Samson-Starrer CSK Hit Rock Bottom After Second Consecutive Loss; Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Claim Top Spot

IPL 2026 Points Table: Courtesy of a clinical performance in match number 7 of the Indian Premier League, the Punjab Kings breezed past the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. CSK, under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, posted a solid 209 for 5 while batting first. However, the early onslaught by Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya proved too good for the CSK bowlers, resulting in the completion of the chase with 8 balls to spare.

Chennai Super Kings’ net run-rate, which took a major hit post their abomination against Rajasthan Royals, stands at -2.562. At the same time, Punjab Kings stand at the top of the points table, with a run-rate of 0.637.

Check out the points table:

Pos Team P W L Pts NRR
1 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 4 +0.637
2 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +4.171
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 1 0 2 +2.907
4 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 2 +1.397
5 Mumbai Indians 1 1 0 2 +0.687
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 1 1 2 +0.469
7 Gujarat Titans 1 0 1 0 -0.509
8 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.397
9 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 0 2 0 -1.964
10 Chennai Super Kings 2 0 2 0 -2.562

It Was A Good Score: Ruturaj Defends Batters

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gaikwad admitted that CSK lacked consistency with the ball and failed to build pressure during key moments, allowing the required run rate to stay manageable for the PBKS batters.

You Might Be Interested In

“Sometimes, we executed well; sometimes, we did not execute well. The pressure did not build. There was a point when it (required run-rate) went to 11, and a couple of good overs would have taken it to 12-13. We just did not get momentum in the middle (with the ball). Tough one (to take). Lot of positives. Ayush batted brilliantly. Shivam batted really well. Batting-wise, we had good confidence. Bowling-wise, lot to improve,” he said.

Gaikwad said he felt the total was competitive given the pitch conditions, which offered assistance to both pacers and spinners.

“I feel it was a really good score. Wicket was better for pacers but it was gripping – slower balls were gripping too. With big boundaries, felt it was a really good score,” he said.

PBKS Skipper On The Win

Iyer also expressed happiness that in the course of these two matches, their entire batting line-up has had some time out there in the middle.

“It gives immense confidence to the team. Whenever we are in a pressure situation, people are aware on how to handle it. We just decided in the dressing room, we will play a brand of cricket to impress each other – that gives us a certain sort of clarity, and basically challenging each other,” he added.

with inputs from agency

Also Read: DC vs MI Weather Report IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

LATEST NEWS

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS: Sanju Samson-Starrer CSK Hit Rock Bottom After Second Consecutive Loss; Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Claim Top Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS: Sanju Samson-Starrer CSK Hit Rock Bottom After Second Consecutive Loss; Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Claim Top Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS: Sanju Samson-Starrer CSK Hit Rock Bottom After Second Consecutive Loss; Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Claim Top Spot
IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS: Sanju Samson-Starrer CSK Hit Rock Bottom After Second Consecutive Loss; Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Claim Top Spot
IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS: Sanju Samson-Starrer CSK Hit Rock Bottom After Second Consecutive Loss; Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Claim Top Spot
IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS: Sanju Samson-Starrer CSK Hit Rock Bottom After Second Consecutive Loss; Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Claim Top Spot

QUICK LINKS