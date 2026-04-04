IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS: Sanju Samson-Starrer CSK Hit Rock Bottom After Second Consecutive Loss; Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Claim Top Spot

IPL 2026 Points Table: Courtesy of a clinical performance in match number 7 of the Indian Premier League, the Punjab Kings breezed past the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. CSK, under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, posted a solid 209 for 5 while batting first. However, the early onslaught by Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya proved too good for the CSK bowlers, resulting in the completion of the chase with 8 balls to spare.

Chennai Super Kings’ net run-rate, which took a major hit post their abomination against Rajasthan Royals, stands at -2.562. At the same time, Punjab Kings stand at the top of the points table, with a run-rate of 0.637.

Check out the points table:

Pos Team P W L Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 4 +0.637 2 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +4.171 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 1 0 2 +2.907 4 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 2 +1.397 5 Mumbai Indians 1 1 0 2 +0.687 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 1 1 2 +0.469 7 Gujarat Titans 1 0 1 0 -0.509 8 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.397 9 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 0 2 0 -1.964 10 Chennai Super Kings 2 0 2 0 -2.562

It Was A Good Score: Ruturaj Defends Batters

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gaikwad admitted that CSK lacked consistency with the ball and failed to build pressure during key moments, allowing the required run rate to stay manageable for the PBKS batters.

“Sometimes, we executed well; sometimes, we did not execute well. The pressure did not build. There was a point when it (required run-rate) went to 11, and a couple of good overs would have taken it to 12-13. We just did not get momentum in the middle (with the ball). Tough one (to take). Lot of positives. Ayush batted brilliantly. Shivam batted really well. Batting-wise, we had good confidence. Bowling-wise, lot to improve,” he said.

Gaikwad said he felt the total was competitive given the pitch conditions, which offered assistance to both pacers and spinners.

“I feel it was a really good score. Wicket was better for pacers but it was gripping – slower balls were gripping too. With big boundaries, felt it was a really good score,” he said.

PBKS Skipper On The Win

Iyer also expressed happiness that in the course of these two matches, their entire batting line-up has had some time out there in the middle.

“It gives immense confidence to the team. Whenever we are in a pressure situation, people are aware on how to handle it. We just decided in the dressing room, we will play a brand of cricket to impress each other – that gives us a certain sort of clarity, and basically challenging each other,” he added.

with inputs from agency

Also Read: DC vs MI Weather Report IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium?