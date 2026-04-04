DC vs MI Weather Report IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

The Indian Premier League 2026 journey shifts to Delhi now, as the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a game that both teams’ strong batting line-ups promise will be high-scoring.

Both teams head into this fixture following their respective winning starts and will be looking to continue their winning ways. One major factor in MI is the signing of Mitchell Santner, who is likely to be released and will add strength to their spin bowling squad.

DC, on the other hand, are worried about their opening batsmen. In their last game, KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, and Nitish Rana were out even before the end of the Powerplay. To face MI”s fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Hardik Pandya, DC “‘s top order have to show much more resistance. MI might also decide to recall Deepak Chahar instead of Mayank Markande, who hardly bowled in the last game

DC vs MI: Head-to-Head

A total of 37 matches have been played between MI and DC, with MI holding the upper hand, having won 21 compared to DC’s 16.

Matches played: 37

MI wins: 21

DC wins: 16

No result: 0

DC vs MI: Pitch Report

A brand-new pitch has been laid down at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and it is anticipated that the batter will get better from the fresh surface. The players will be able to hit the ball over the short boundaries quite easily. So, the match is expected to be a high-scoring one. DC and MI have had high-scoring matches at the venue since 2023. Dew generally comes into play in the evening, making the chasing side stronger, but it will not be a big factor as the game is scheduled for the afternoon.

DC vs MI: Delhi Weather Update

The weather in Delhi will be quite comfortable, with the maximum temperature almost touching 30 °C and the minimum temperature staying at 28 °C. According to the forecast, there is an element of chance of thunderstorms at night, whereas there could be a major cloud cover during the day.

DC squad for IPL 2026:KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

MI squad for IPL 2026:Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Also Read: DC vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match For Free Online and On TV?